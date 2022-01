Once upon a time, uninstalling games from an Oculus Quest or Oculus Quest 2 would result in losing your game saves. Whether you were just freeing up space for the best Quest 2 games or were trying to upgrade your headset from an Oculus Quest to an Oculus Quest 2, losing your game saves is terrible because it means you would lose all your progress in a game. Thanks to Oculus cloud saves, you'll no longer have to choose between free space on your Quest and keeping your game saves. Here's how to ensure this never happens to you.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO