Main Street Theater presents The Watsons Go To Birmingham: 1963 at MATCH

The narrative has been two-fold since Broadway returned in September, following an unprecedented 18-month shutdown: Broadway is back, but it’s also better. These sentiments were underscored most visibly by something that had never happened before the 2021 season. The works of eight Black playwrights — alongside a community of predominantly Black directors, casts and crews — were going to be mounted across the nation’s largest theater district. But tucked within the momentous celebration was an important question: Why hadn’t this happened yet? While this type of question is frequently asked of the ceiling breakers, director Charles Randolph-Wright points to those who hold the...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO