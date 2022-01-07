Main Street Theater presents The Watsons Go To Birmingham: 1963 at MATCH

See Houston Grand Opera’s performance of Dialogues of the Carmelites, Poulenc’s tragedy in two parts that takes place during the French Revolution at Wortham Theater Center. Admission. Tickets start at $25. Order tickets or learn more.
Phillips County Players’ next dinner theater event is scheduled for Friday-Sunday, Jan. 14-16, at the Methodist Church fellowship hall, 230 E. Furry St., Holyoke. On Friday and Saturday, a dinner will be served at 6 p.m., with the play at 7 p.m. Tickets are available for the dinner and play or just the play.
The narrative has been two-fold since Broadway returned in September, following an unprecedented 18-month shutdown: Broadway is back, but it’s also better.
These sentiments were underscored most visibly by something that had never happened before the 2021 season. The works of eight Black playwrights — alongside a community of predominantly Black directors, casts and crews — were going to be mounted across the nation’s largest theater district.
But tucked within the momentous celebration was an important question: Why hadn’t this happened yet?
While this type of question is frequently asked of the ceiling breakers, director Charles Randolph-Wright points to those who hold the...
Bay Street Theater has announced the creation of the Bay Street Theater Student Academy, a program for children and teens serving the youth of the East End. Created by Bay Street’s director of education and community outreach, Allen O’Reilly, executive director Tracy Mitchell, and academy director Kayla Matters, the newly formed repertory hopes to empower a new generation of artists to discover theater as a powerful means of emotional expression, as well as a litany of other theoretical and technical concepts.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Cry Havoc Theater Company will begin its eighth season with a new devised work, The Forever Quest, directed by Ashley H. White, Artistic Director of IMPRINT Theatreworks, and the teens of Cry Havoc.
Magic is an art form that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. These laugh-filled shows feature the comedy and magic of: Danny Archer, Mike Miller, Mystique plus more wonderful performers from week to week. A fun and amazing sixty-minute show of laughs and illusion, geared to audiences of...
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A new owner has given another chance to Main Street Theater in Columbiana. Since 1953, Main Street Theater has been a staple in the community. But since the start of the pandemic, it has laid dormant. Last year, the building was being put up for...
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (MFAH) presents a screening of Corn’s-A-Poppin (1958), a quirky featurette that evokes 1950s Midwest Americana through musical comedy, in the Lynn Wyatt Theater inside the new. Nancy and Rich Kinder Building. Directed by Robert Woodburn, the film was made by independent filmmakers in...
Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, proudly presents the groundbreaking musical, “Next to Normal” as the first show in its 24th Anniversary Season. Directed by Matthew McCray with music direction by Stephen Hulsey, “Next to Normal” will run January 28 – February 27, 2022 on the Cripe Stage at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center.
Due to rising COVID cases in the QC area, the Mockingbird on Main theater is postponing its February show and will be “reassessing what’s possible as we move forward this winter,” it announced Tuesday on social media. The Haus of Ruckus and their new show WILL play...
For over 30 years, Main Street Theater and the Community players have provided quality programming, from cherished childrens’ workshops to a place for aspiring actors to spread their wings. After a much-awaited renovation, the theater will re-open its doors at 225 Main Street in downtown Sulphur Springs to even more opportunities.
When Disney’s “Newsies: The Broadway Musical” opens at the Mesa Arts Center on Jan. 7, it will bring many dreams to life – from dream roles and dream choreography to the director’s decades-long dream to produce the show with a youth cast. “I fell in...
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (MFAH) presents a screening of the 2020 Brazilian documentary, Chico Rei Entre Nós, in Portuguese with English subtitles inside the Caroline Wiess Law Building. Directed by Joyce Prado, the film tells the story of Chico Rei, an enslaved Congolese king who was sold...
(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- The lights are up and bright at Vanguard Theater Company! Into the Woods, Stephen Sondheims’ beloved musical about love, adventure, and the transformative power of storytelling, opens on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 8:00pm, for eight performances across two weekends (January 14-16 and January 21-23), with a timely message about hope, resilience, and taking control of the story.
Watch a performance High School Play: A Nostalgia Fest, a uniquely Texan and thoroughly universal coming of age comedy by Texan playwright Vichet Chum, directed by Houston native Tiffany Nichole Greene, at Alley Theatre. Admission. Tickets start at $30. Order tickets or learn more.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. — Main Street DeFuniak Springs, in partnership with Visit South Walton, announced today its 2022 Music on Main concert series, taking place at the Florida Chautauqua Theatre. The events, taking place on the second Friday of each month, will showcase a plethora of genres played by...
Linda Lavin has been acting since she was a kid. She joined the Compass Players in the late ’50s and soon moved on to Broadway. After a recurring role on Barney Miller, she left the show to work on Alice. She earned her big break on television as the title character in Alice, which ran from 1976 to 1985.
Sidney Poitier admittedly is more of a household name than his wife, Joanna. An Oscar, a knighthood, and a hot-selling book make sure of that. But in their Beverly Hills home, the roles reverse. Joanna, an interior designer, is the unequivocal star; the entire house is her stage. Built in...
Photo submitted – From left to right – Patience & William Titus and Tyiesha & Michael Cabrera. As I was finishing my Pilates lesson, Jeanine Kawryga entered the Pilates Studio for her lesson. The first thing she said was, “ I just ate lunch at the new restaurant up the street and it was delicious!” Well, that got my attention! Directly after my Pilates lesson, I was heading to the House of Flavor Bar & Grill to interview the new owners for this article, so I asked to interview her and she agreed.
The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
