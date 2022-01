COLUMBIA, S.C. — The congregation at Bell Memorial Baptist Church had plans to return to their sanctuary after being kept away for so long due to the pandemic. But when the church secretary entered the building on Dec. 26 to check in on the building, she found something heartbreaking. She walked into rooms of shattered glass, BB pellets in walls, and items tipped over. She immediately called the police and alerted the Rev. Nicky Wilson.

