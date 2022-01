MAYFIELD, Ky. — It’s hard to believe it’s already been one month since tornadoes ripped through Western Kentucky. The storms destroyed neighborhoods, took out businesses and forced small communities to figure out what it means to rebuild. Now, 30 days into that process, WHAS11 is finding out what that looks like by revisiting the areas that took the hardest hits.

MAYFIELD, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO