The Seattle Seahawks play their final game of the 2021 season when they face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. These are Seattle’s inactives for the game. We already knew that Bobby Wagner wasn’t going to play. There is a very real possibility that Wagner has played his last game in a Seattle uniform. This doesn’t mean that Seattle will be better in 2022; It just means the team will have even more cap space. If the money is spent wisely, then releasing Wagner might be the best thing for the future of the franchise. But that’s a huge chance to take as Wagner is a future Hall of Famer.

