The Weeknd Descends Further Into the Underworld in ‘Sacrifice’ Video

By Justin Curto
Vulture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll the partying finally caught up to him. The last we saw of our hero, the Weeknd, in the music video for “Take My Breath,” he’d traded his red suit for black,...

www.vulture.com

Related
ETOnline.com

The Weeknd Announces Album Release Date, Teases New Music Video

The Weeknd is releasing new music in the first week of the New Year. The "Blinding Lights" singer first took to Instagram on Sunday to share a cryptic post that hinted at a new album. "Wake up at dawn tomorrow…," the 31-year-old musician, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, wrote...
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

New Video: The Weeknd – ‘Sacrifice’

The Weeknd is wasting no time visually igniting his newly released album ‘Dawn FM.’. For, just hours after unleashing the LP, the Pop force has premiered the music video for the set’s latest single ‘Sacrifice.’. True to form, the 31-year-old embraces the cinematic and ties in the...
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

The Dawn FM Saga Continues In The Weeknd’s Creepy New “Sacrifice” Video

The Weeknd dropped his new album Dawn FM last night, and he’s continuing the festivities today with a video for standout track “Sacrifice.” Produced by Abel Tesfaye, Swedish House Mafia, and Max Martin, the song is built around a nasty guitar sample that recalls Discovery-era Daft Punk. Its visuals seem to continue the dark club exploits of the “Take My Breath” video, including some druid-like characters who transform from beautiful young women to disfigured old men. The clip is once again directed by the duo Cliqua, who did “Take My Breath” as well as “Save Your Tears,” the one with the disturbing plastic surgery situation. Watch below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#The Underworld#Dawn Fm
Rolling Stone

The Weeknd Accepts His New Fate With a Dancefloor Ritual in ‘Sacrifice’ Music Video

The Weeknd finds himself in the midst of a surreal dance floor ritual in the new video for “Sacrifice,” a track off his latest album, Dawn FM. The Cliqua-directed clip opens with a disconcertingly smooth radio DJ for “103.5 Dawn FM” waking up the Weeknd and telling him, “It’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms. Scared? Don’t worry, we’ll be there to hold your hand and guide you through this painless transition.”  After being consumed by a blinding light (get it?) the Weeknd wakes up in the middle of a wild underground dance party and soon finds himself the center of attention, strapped crucifixion-style to a circular platform. The rave ritual continues with plenty of dancing, psychedelic touches, a mysterious red-robed figure, and, at the very end, some haunting shots of rapidly-aging bodies. The “Sacrifice” video arrives the same day of Dawn FM’s release, Jan. 7. The LP, which follows the Weeknd’s 2020 smash, After Hours, features contributions from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Jim Carrey, Max Martin, and Oneohtrix Point Never.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Adele surprises fans with music video announcement in show-stopping new look

Adele is entering 2022 more galvanized and ready than ever, as evidenced by her latest social media post which left fans ecstatic. The British songstress shared a short clip where she revealed that she was starting the year off with a bang, that being a new music video. She announced...
MUSIC
Page Six

The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’ album has Jim Carrey as DJ, new video out

It’s been two hella long years since The Weeknd released his blockbuster “After Hours” album in March 2020, just after the pandemic had shut down the world. So it’s no wonder that the pop superstar looks as if he’s aged decades on the cover of his new LP, “Dawn FM,” which arrived early Friday morning. The struggle has been real.
MUSIC
The Independent

Netflix announces Kanye West documentary jeen-Yuhs release date

Netflix has announced that jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy will premiere on 16 February.The film, which the streaming service is describing as a “once in a lifetime three-week global event”, will chronicle the entirety of the often controversial rapper’s career.Featuring never-before-seen footage of West in the studio and performing, “Act 1” of the series will also be released in cinemas on 10 February.The film is directed by Coodie & Chike, who were responsible for many of West’s music videos, including “Jesus Walks” and “Through the Wire”.Their previous documentary was Benji, which was about Ben Wilson, a young basketball player who...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopSugar

The Weeknd Doesn't Want to "Sacrifice" Himself to Love or a Cult in His New Music Video

Following the release of his Dawn FM album, The Weeknd kept the party going by dropping the music video for "Sacrifice" on Friday. A snippet of the song was previously previewed at the end of the video for "Take My Breath." In the new visual — which comes with a fair epilepsy warning — The Weeknd is seen sacrificing himself to what appears to be a cult as he sings about why he can't be in a committed relationship in the middle of a dance party.
MUSIC
Variety

Kanye West Enters the Eye of the Storm in New Music Video for ‘Donda’ Track ‘Heaven and Hell’

Kanye West dropped a new music video for his track “Heaven and Hell” on Monday evening. The production is only his latest music video that draws from his 2021 album “Donda.” In addition to becoming available to watch online, footage from the music video made a debut on ESPN during a commercial break of Tuesday evening’s broadcast of the College Football Playoff national championship between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The commercial functions as an advertisement for Yeezy Gap, the rapper’s fashion line. The hoodie featured in the “Heaven and Hell” music video is now available for purchase...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
Harper's Bazaar

Lizzo Gave Goddess Vibes in a Custom Wet Look Dress

Lizzo has reminded us that she's a goddess. The "Rumors" singer stepped out in a very trendy look for Kanye West and Drake's Free Larry Hoover concert in LA last week. For the event, the star donned a custom two-piece dress by Di Petsa, a version of the brand's "wet look" style. The outfit by the Grecian brand also called back to the star's latest video, where she transformed into a deity.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

Joe Simon, Chart-Topping R&B Singer, Dead at 85

Joe Simon, a Grammy-winning R&B singer whose hits included 1969’s “The Chokin’ Kind” and 1972’s “Power of Love” and was sampled in OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” and other hip-hop classics, died Monday (Dec. 13) in his longtime hometown near Chicago. He was 85.
CELEBRITIES

