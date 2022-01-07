ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

State sues Sioux City for Missouri River pollution from wastewater plant

By Jared Strong
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GTg7U_0dftvefl00

For years Sioux City has failed to properly treat its wastewater to ensure excessive amounts of bacteria or treatment chemicals weren’t expelled into the Missouri River, according to a state lawsuit that was filed against the city Friday.

“The city potentially endangered human lives and wildlife by violating water-quality rules and perpetrating a fraud to conceal its employees’ actions,” Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said.

Miller’s office is litigating the issue on behalf of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, which oversees treatment plants in the state. Guy Cook, an attorney for Sioux City, said the fault lies with two former city employees.

“Contrary to the lawsuit claims, no people or wildlife were endangered by the rogue actions,” Cook said. “Likewise, there was no ‘scheme’ or ‘fraud’ by the city, only rogue actions of the two men who were fired.”

Problems at Sioux City’s wastewater treatment plant — which disinfects millions of gallons of wastewater each day and discharges it into the Missouri River — have persisted for about a decade after a new disinfectant process began in 2011, the lawsuit alleges. The next year, an engineering firm found that large amounts of wastewater from industrial sites were interfering with chlorine the plant used to eliminate biological contaminants such as E. coli bacteria.

The firm concluded the treatment plant could not adequately disinfect the wastewater and recommended additional sampling and other disinfection methods in a draft of a master plan it produced under a $1 million contract with the city, the lawsuit says, but the city told the firm not to finalize the plan and later hired a different engineering firm.

For the following two years, workers at the plant juked tests of the wastewater to conceal the problem from the DNR, which led to the federal prosecution of the plant’s former superintendent and a shift supervisor for Clean Water Act violations.

Superintendent Jay Niday was sentenced to three months in federal prison last year for charges of conspiracy and knowingly falsifying the tests, to which he pleaded guilty. Supervisor Patrick Schwarte pleaded guilty to the same charges in 2019 and got probation.

“Jay Niday deliberately worked with others to cheat on environmental tests, knowing he was polluting the Missouri River,” U.S. Attorney Sean Berry said in April. “His actions not only put recreational users of the river at risk, but also endangered the river’s aquatic life. Niday’s blatant disregard for the law, the safety of the community, and his reprehensible treatment of a vital waterway was outrageous.”

The issue came to light in 2015 when someone at the plant sent a letter to the DNR that alleged the plant was only treating wastewater sufficiently for E. coli on days the staff sampled it for state-mandated testing.

On typical days, the plant was using liquid chlorine at a rate of about 2.5 gallons per hour to kill bacteria, but on testing days it used between 70 and 120 gallons per hour to pass the test, Berry said. Staff then reduced the flow of chlorine before testing the treated wastewater for the chemical, which is also regulated by the state and shouldn’t exceed certain levels.

Cook said the city promptly fired Niday and Schwarte when it became aware of the testing falsifications.

“The city has since taken considerable steps and dedicated substantial resources to upgrade and improve the wastewater treatment plant,” Cook said. “Those improvements are ongoing.”

The plant has continued to struggle to limit the amount of chlorine and ammonia that reaches the river, according to the lawsuit. In August, it notified the DNR it had expended all of its supply of sodium bisulfate, which is used to remove chlorine after the chlorine has killed the bacteria. However, it was able to acquire more of the chemical the next day.

The lawsuit seeks fines of up to $5,000 per day for the violations and a court order for the city to comply with DNR regulations.

The post State sues Sioux City for Missouri River pollution from wastewater plant appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 1

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Urbandale poised to vote on water regionalization

The three-member board that oversees the Urbandale Water Utility is set to vote Wednesday on whether to explore its membership of a regional water utility for the Des Moines metro area. The proposal to jointly govern water production has brewed for years but has renewed urgency as the utilities in Des Moines and West Des […] The post Urbandale poised to vote on water regionalization appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
URBANDALE, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Conservative groups target state, local voter registration rolls with multiple lawsuits

North Carolina’s voter rolls are like a refrigerator that needs to be cleared periodically of rotting milk and other items past their expiration date, according to Jason Torchinsky. Torchinsky is a lawyer representing Republican plaintiffs in a lawsuit seeking to force the state to more regularly maintain its voter rolls. But Jeff Loperfido, an attorney for the […] The post Conservative groups target state, local voter registration rolls with multiple lawsuits appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate

The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared unconvinced Friday of the Biden administration’s authority to impose a vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses, casting doubt on a key piece of the White House COVID-19 response. The justices seemed potentially more comfortable with another Biden administration rule to fight the virus that requires certain health care workers […] The post Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Are ‘forever chemicals’ in your drinking water? Check here

The state has created an interactive, online map for Iowans to track whether their drinking water has detectable amounts of cancer-causing chemicals that persist in the environment indefinitely. The map reflects early testing by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — commonly referred to as PFAS or “forever chemicals.” They […] The post Are ‘forever chemicals’ in your drinking water? Check here appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Sioux City, IA
Government
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa prison official was fired for disclosing inmate phone calls and emails

An Iowa prison official who was fired for disclosing an inmate’s telephone calls and emails is entitled to collect unemployment benefits, a state judge has ruled. State records shows that David Hiedeman was employed by the Iowa Department of Corrections as a senior corrections officer from May 2007 until he was fired in August of […] The post Iowa prison official was fired for disclosing inmate phone calls and emails appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Omicron is 50% of Iowa coronavirus cases

About half of recent coronavirus infections in Iowa — which are spiking and have reached new heights in Johnson County, for example — have been caused by the omicron variant, according to State Hygienic Lab analyses. “The surge of delta and omicron cases are stressing our health care system,” said Sarah Ekstrand, a spokesperson for […] The post Omicron is 50% of Iowa coronavirus cases appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Navigator plans to seek pipeline permit in May

A Texas company that wants to build a pipeline to transport liquid carbon dioxide across the state has nearly concluded a series of informational, public meetings and plans to formally petition in May for permission to build it. “This is your land, and treating it with the utmost respect is the top priority for us,” […] The post Navigator plans to seek pipeline permit in May appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
TEXAS STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Amid wrongful-death claims and unpaid fines, Iowa nursing home chain files for bankruptcy

An Iowa nursing home chain repeatedly accused of providing substandard care for hundreds of seniors has filed for bankruptcy protection. QHC Facilities, based in Clive, operates eight skilled nursing facilities in Tama, Madison, Humboldt, Jackson, Linn, Webster and Polk counties, as well as two assisted living centers. Collectively, the facilities have a maximum capacity of more […] The post Amid wrongful-death claims and unpaid fines, Iowa nursing home chain files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Berry
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Democratic candidates for governor, Senate address Iowa mental health

Democratic challengers to Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley advocated Thursday for increased funding and access to mental health care. The National Association of Social Workers of Iowa, an organization of thousands of Iowa social workers, hosted the Des Moines candidate forum. Moderators focused questions on workforce shortages for social workers and the impact […] The post Democratic candidates for governor, Senate address Iowa mental health appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

D.C. Dispatch: Democrats shift focus to voting rights

It’s the first week of 2022 and national politics are off to a (relatively) quiet start. Iowa’s D.C. delegation reflected on the events on Jan. 6, 2021 and everything that’s happened since. Meanwhile, Democratic leaders in D.C. shifted their focus from the spending bill to other priorities. Congress ended 2021 in a stalemate. The “Build […] The post D.C. Dispatch: Democrats shift focus to voting rights appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Senate Republicans’ ejection of media from chamber hurts all Iowans

The 2022 session of the Iowa Legislature will begin today, much as lawmakers have convened for most of the past 175 years: with speeches and ceremony, the reuniting of friends and the renewal of partisan enmity. One significant difference: The Iowa Senate will exclude the Statehouse media from access to the floor of the chamber. […] The post Senate Republicans’ ejection of media from chamber hurts all Iowans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

COVID-19 outbreaks in Iowa care facilities are up 50% in two weeks

The number of COVID-19 outbreaks in Iowa nursing homes rose almost 50% over the past two weeks, according to newly released data from state health officials. There were 23 outbreaks in Iowa care facilities last week, compared to 16 two weeks ago, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported. The upward spike follows a more […] The post COVID-19 outbreaks in Iowa care facilities are up 50% in two weeks appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pollution#Missouri River
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Proposed bill would prohibit employer vaccine or mask mandates

State Rep. Jon Jacobsen paced, microphone in hand, around a table of anti-mandate organizers, as he unveiled a proposal to prohibit Iowa businesses from requiring employees to be vaccinated or wear masks. “I can’t think of a greater civil rights issue than this,” Jacobsen said, comparing mandatory employer vaccinations to “an indentured servant-slash-slave relationship.” If […] The post Proposed bill would prohibit employer vaccine or mask mandates appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lurking behind lackluster jobs gain are a stagnating labor market and the threat of omicron

By Christopher Decker The first U.S. jobs report of 2022 showed continued – if lackluster – growth. But perhaps of greater significance for the economic year ahead are two factors that lurked behind the headline unemployment rate: a stagnating labor pool and the impact of omicron. First, the good news. The economy did add jobs […] The post Lurking behind lackluster jobs gain are a stagnating labor market and the threat of omicron appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ECONOMY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

One year later: Iowa delegation reflects on Jan. 6 insurrection, violence

One year after insurrectionists swarmed the U.S. Capitol, members of Iowa’s D.C. delegation thanked Capitol police officers and condemned the violent participants in the riot. Rep. Cindy Axne began a Wednesday event with a moment of silence for Capitol police officers who were injured or killed on Jan. 6, 2021, when thousands of people attempted […] The post One year later: Iowa delegation reflects on Jan. 6 insurrection, violence appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

DNR: Felon asked wife to pretend she shot trophy buck

A 38-year-old rural Burlington man who is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms is accused of poaching a trophy deer with a muzzleloader rifle in October, according to court records. Adam Aaron Rhodes faces a felony charge for having a firearm and is accused of more than three dozen hunting violations. State conservation […] The post DNR: Felon asked wife to pretend she shot trophy buck appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
BURLINGTON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Democrat Ras Smith withdraws from 2022 governor race

Rep. Ras Smith has suspended his campaign for Iowa governor. The Waterloo Democrat announced Wednesday that his seven-month campaign had revealed “a drastic disconnect between the current political system and the people.” “I have come to the heartbreaking conclusion that there are barriers that one campaign cannot overcome, no matter how hard we work or […] The post Democrat Ras Smith withdraws from 2022 governor race appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

The metaverse offers a future full of potential – for terrorists and extremists, too

By Joel S. Elson, Austin C. Doctor and Sam Hunter The metaverse is coming. Like all technological innovation, it brings new opportunities and new risks. The metaverse is an immersive virtual reality version of the internet where people can interact with digital objects and digital representations of themselves and others, and can move more or […] The post The metaverse offers a future full of potential – for terrorists and extremists, too appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
INTERNET
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa’s statewide COVID cases up 73% in past week

The coronavirus infection rate in Iowa spiked in the past week to a level unseen since November 2020, which was the worst month of the pandemic for the state, according to preliminary Iowa Department of Public Health data. There were 17,773 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past week, a 73% increase from a week […] The post Iowa’s statewide COVID cases up 73% in past week appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Tax cuts, workforce shortage and parent choice to drive 2022 legislative session

Lawmakers return to Des Moines on Monday for the 2022 legislative session, and Republicans – who hold the House, Senate and the governor’s office – have their to-do list in order. GOP leadership on Tuesday highlighted solving workforce shortages, cutting income taxes and prioritizing parents in education as major goals for the upcoming session. “We […] The post Tax cuts, workforce shortage and parent choice to drive 2022 legislative session appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy