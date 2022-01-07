‘Scott Pilgrim’ Anime Series in Development at Netflix

Netflix is developing a “ Scott Pilgrim ” anime series, Variety has confirmed with sources.

The show would be produced by UCP. Bryan Lee O’Malley, who created the “Scott Pilgrim” graphic novel series, would write and executive produce the anime version along with BenDavid Grabinski. The pair would also serve as co-showrunners.

Science SARU would provide the animation. Eunyoung Choi of Science SARU will produce with Abel Gongora onboard to direct. Edgar Wright, who was behind the film “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World,” would executive produce alongside Nira Park, Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, and Adam Seigel of Marc Platt Productions as well as Michael Bacall.

Netflix declined to comment.

The graphic novels followed the titular Scott, a slacker and bassist living in Toronto. He falls in love with a girl named Ramona Flowers, but first must defeat her seven evil exes so they can date. Six volumes of the graphic novel were published, with the most recent dropping in 2010.

The film version was released in 2010. Michael Cera starred as Scott with Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona. The film also starred Jason Schwartzman, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Allison Pill, and Brandon Routh among others. The film has achieved cult status since its release.

This is the latest Netflix anime project to be announced in recent years. The streaming giant has previously announced anime shows based on popular properties like “The Terminator,” “Splinter Cell,” “Far Cry,” and “Army of the Dead.”

Grabinski most recently developed the “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” reboot for Nickelodeon. He is repped by CAA, Kaplan/Perrone, and Bloom Hergott. O’Malley is repped by Fourward.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of the anime series.