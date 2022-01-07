ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Scott Pilgrim’ Anime Series in Development at Netflix

By Joe Otterson
 3 days ago
Netflix is developing a “ Scott Pilgrim ” anime series, Variety has confirmed with sources.

The show would be produced by UCP. Bryan Lee O’Malley, who created the “Scott Pilgrim” graphic novel series, would write and executive produce the anime version along with BenDavid Grabinski. The pair would also serve as co-showrunners.

Science SARU would provide the animation. Eunyoung Choi of Science SARU will produce with Abel Gongora onboard to direct. Edgar Wright, who was behind the film “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World,” would executive produce alongside Nira Park, Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, and Adam Seigel of Marc Platt Productions as well as Michael Bacall.

Netflix declined to comment.

The graphic novels followed the titular Scott, a slacker and bassist living in Toronto. He falls in love with a girl named Ramona Flowers, but first must defeat her seven evil exes so they can date. Six volumes of the graphic novel were published, with the most recent dropping in 2010.

The film version was released in 2010. Michael Cera starred as Scott with Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona. The film also starred Jason Schwartzman, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Allison Pill, and Brandon Routh among others. The film has achieved cult status since its release.

This is the latest Netflix anime project to be announced in recent years. The streaming giant has previously announced anime shows based on popular properties like “The Terminator,” “Splinter Cell,” “Far Cry,” and “Army of the Dead.”

Grabinski most recently developed the “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” reboot for Nickelodeon. He is repped by CAA, Kaplan/Perrone, and Bloom Hergott. O’Malley is repped by Fourward.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of the anime series.

Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Popculture

Gal Gadot Lands Iconic Disney Villain Role

Gal Gadot is going from hero to villain. She may be known for bringing DC Comics' Wonder Woman to the big screen, but now she's slated to play an iconic Dinsey villain. Deadline reported in November that Gadot was cast as the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action adaption of Snow White. She will star opposite Rachel Zegler, who's playing the titular role in Disney's remake.
MOVIES
Variety

‘White Lotus’ Season 2 at HBO Casts Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza is checking in to “The White Lotus” Season 2 at HBO, Variety has learned. Plaza will appear in the series regular role of Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends. As previously announced, Season 2 of the hit dark comedy will take place at an entirely new White Lotus resort than the one in Hawaii used in Season 1. Plaza is not the first cast member announced for the new season. It was previously reported that Michael Imperioli would be appearing in Season 2 as well. Season 1 star Jennifer Coolidge is also rumored to be...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Mahershala Ali Drama ‘The Plot’ Lands Series Pickup at Onyx Collective/Hulu

Tara Duncan’s Onyx Collective has won its first major bidding war. The brand, which will see its content live on Hulu, has landed rights to Mahershala Ali drama The Plot, based on the novel by Jean Hanff Korelitz. Sources say Duncan fought hard to land the drama as producers including Endeavor Content shopped the package and sought a straight-to-series order. (Sources note HBO also bid for the series but dropped out rather than offering the formal pickup.) The Plot, which will stream on Hulu, is described as a cat-and-mouse story that revolves around Jake, a struggling author, who commits an act of...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in January 2022

The new year is here, and with it, new films and TV shows are hitting Netflix. New original titles arriving on the streaming service this month include the movie Home Team, starring Kevin James, produced by Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions and inspired by true events. When New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton (James) is suspended for the entire 2012 NFL season as a result of his role in the Saints’ Bountygate scandal, he returns home and begins to coach his son’s sixth-grade football team. The film, which arrives on Netflix Jan. 28, also stars Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider, Jackie...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Kindred’ Adaptation Lands Series Order at FX

FX is moving ahead with its adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s Kindred. The Disney-owned outlet has given a series order to Kindred, which comes from FX Productions and writer and showrunner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (Watchmen). It’s based on the influential 1979 novel by Hugo Award winner and MacArthur Fellow Butler, following a young Black woman in Los Angeles who finds herself pulled back and forth in time. FX ordered a pilot for Kindred in March 2021. Janicza Bravo (Zola) directed the pilot episode. The series stars newcomer Mallori Johnson, Micah Stock, Ryan Kwanten, Gayle Rankin, Austin Smith, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy and David Alexander Kaplan. “Branden...
The Hollywood Reporter

Steve Levitan’s ‘Reboot’ Scores Series Pickup at Hulu

Hulu has given a series order to Reboot, a star-studded comedy from Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan. The project, which marks Levitan’s follow-up to multiple Emmy winner Modern Family, stars Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville. Judy Greer has also joined the cast, taking over a role that Leslie Bibb played in the pilot episode. Reboot stars Key and Knoxville as the two male leads of an early 2000s family sitcom that Hulu decides to reboot, forcing its dysfunctional cast back together. Now they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. “Steve’s incredible track record speaks for itself. Modern Family was brilliant and...
IndieWire

Danielle Brooks Kept a List of Comic Book Characters That Looked Like Her — Until the Movies Came Out

Superhero movies and TV series have become the “Law & Order” franchise of today: A place where every actor on the vast spectrum of recognizability will almost certainly end up at one point or another. And despite admitting to not being a comics person before her role on HBO Max’s “Peacemaker,” Danielle Brooks recognized that paradigm shift, and started looking for roles that she might be right for if the comic was ever adapted, according to a new interview with Variety. “I used to have a list. I started doing research before getting this part of, like, if I were to...
MOVIES
Variety

WarnerMedia CEO Monitoring ‘The Batman’ Release but ‘We Feel Good About the Date Right Now’

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar has reassured comic book movie fans that Matt Reeves’ highly anticipated “The Batman” is still on track for its March 4 theatrical release, despite the omicron variant surge. Given that Sony pushed its comic book tentpole “Morbius” from January to April, and Disney announced its Pixar title “Turning Red” will skip theaters in March and head straight to Disney Plus, many moviegoers have wondered if “The Batman’s” release is safe. Kilar told Puck News that Warner Bros. is keeping its eye on the pandemic, but no delay is currently in the cards. “We’re certainly paying attention to everything...
MOVIES
Deadline

Hulu Orders 20th Television Comedy ‘Reboot’ To Series; Judy Greer Joins Alongside Keegan-Michael Key & Johnny Knoxville

Hulu has ordered the Steven Levitan and 20th Television comedy Reboot to series. Judy Greer has notched the female lead character role of Bree Marie Larson in the Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville comedy series, replacing Leslie Bibb. Deadline hears that the writers took the direction of the female lead character in a different direction. The nine-time Emmy winning Levitan created, wrote, is executive producing and is show-running Reboot. Steeped in the irony of the television’s industry continuing inclination to “reboot” hit shows from the past, the series begins when Hulu reboots an early 2000’s family sitcom, forcing its dysfunctional cast  back together. Now...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Premiere Draws Series High 2.4 Million Viewers

The “Euphoria” Season 2 premiere drew 2.4 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max, a series high for the Zendaya-led drama, according to WarnerMedia. The “Euphoria” premiere marked “the strongest digital premiere night performance for any episode of an HBO series since HBO Max launch and a series-record more than double the Season 1 premiere.” HBO also stated that digital viewing had an uptick more than nine times higher than the Season 1 premiere and nearly four times higher than the Season 1 finale. The Season 2 premiere also debuted to a viewership nearly 10 times higher than both special “Euphoria” episodes...
TV SERIES
