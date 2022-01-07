ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Williams: Youngkin's choice to oversee Virginia's environment is the wrong choice in the wrong climate

By Michael Paul Williams
Richmond.com
 3 days ago

The Netflix film “Don’t Look Up” satirizes how there’s no planetary cataclysm so large that it can’t be monetized or ignored. I use the word satire loosely for an over-the-top film that somehow could still function as a documentary. Its cinematic crisis is a metaphor for our avoidance of existential crises:...

richmond.com

Richmond.com

Youngkin and Miyares announce challenge to vaccine mandate for hospital workers as Va. sees record COVID hospitalizations

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin will challenge a rule that requires hospital employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, putting his opposition to vaccine mandates into action. Youngkin’s transition team announced Friday that he and Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares will seek to cancel an order from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which in its original form would have required vaccines from almost every hospital employee in the country.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Youngkin taps Trump’s ex-EPA head for Virginia cabinet role

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY/AP) — Republican Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin has tapped a former coal lobbyist and Trump administration Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) chief to join his cabinet in a role overseeing the state’s environmental policy. Youngkin’s transition announced Wednesday that Andrew Wheeler is his pick for secretary of...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

How far can Youngkin’s school-choice push go?

Education has been the number one priority for Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, both on the campaign trail and as he prepares his transition to the Executive Mansion in Richmond.  Youngkin promised to boost teacher pay and rebuild crumbling facilities, keep schools open throughout the ongoing pandemic and eradicate “critical race theory” from the classroom.  Budgets come […] The post How far can Youngkin’s school-choice push go? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
insideradio.com

Report: Radio Fueled Republican Glenn Youngkin’s Virginia Governor Victory.

Radio played a key role in the upset victory in the November Virginia Gubernatorial race that had first-time candidate Republican Glenn Youngkin overtake former Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe. McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014-2018, was running for a non-consecutive second term. Youngkin “basically had the radio airwaves to himself...
VIRGINIA STATE
Richmond.com

Virginia's vaccination coordinator, Dr. Danny Avula, steps down from his post

Dr. Danny Avula, who oversaw Virginia's effort to vaccinate nearly 6 million people against COVID-19, has stepped down from his position. Named state vaccination coordinator one year ago, Avula said he has taken on other responsibilities in the Virginia Department of Health and returned to his position as director of the Richmond City and Henrico County health districts. The job switch was his decision, he added.
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Mail

Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have called Joe Manchin and urged him to back killing the filibuster so the Democrats can pass voting rights legislation, report claims

Sen. Joe Manchin is taking heat from all sides as he resists eliminating the last stalwart against the Democratic agenda, the filibuster, including some of the biggest names in America. Manchin has told colleagues his phone has been lighting up with calls in recent days, including from former presidents Barack...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nevada Current

Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared unconvinced Friday of the Biden administration’s authority to impose a vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses, casting doubt on a key piece of the White House COVID-19 response. The justices seemed potentially more comfortable with another Biden administration rule to fight the virus that requires certain health care workers […] The post Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TIME

The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

“There are three quarters of a million new [COVID] cases yesterday. . . [t]hat is 10 times as many as when OSHA put in this ruling. The hospitals are today, yesterday, full. . . . Can you ask us—is that what you are doing now—to stop this vaccination rule with nearly one million people, nearly three quarters of a million people, new cases every day?” This was the dramatic question asked on Friday by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer of Scott Keller, one of the attorneys seeking a stay of an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) promulgated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) in the case of National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor . This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
goldrushcam.com

U.S. Saw its 4th-Warmest Year on Record, Fueled by a Record-Warm December - Nation Struck with 20 Separate Billion-Dollar Disasters in 2021

On September 4, 2021, the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Soldiers and the Bureau of Land Management-California’s Folsom Lake Veterans Hand Crew constructed a handline, cleared brush, and dealt with hot spots north of Lake Davis and Portola during the largest wildfire of 2021–California’s Dixie Fire. The western wildfires of 2021 were one of 20 separate billion-dollar disasters that struck the United States last year. (Joe Bradshaw/Bureau of Land Management)
CALIFORNIA STATE

