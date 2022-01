The Los Angeles Lakers had their win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night with striking 134-118 on the final board. The Lakers performed pretty well, that marked their 4th consistent win after a loss against the Grizzlies prior to the four matches. The next game again lies with the Grizzlies, a chance for the Lakers to make it up this time. The Lakers are standing at the 3rd in the Pacific Division following 21 wins over 19 losses in the league.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO