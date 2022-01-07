ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, CA

5th person arrested in connection to 2019 homicide of Bay Area teen

By Erica Pieschke
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YhJxY_0dftuL3r00

BELMONT, Calif. (KRON) – A fifth person has been arrested in connection to a 2019 homicide in Belmont, according to the police department .

On Jan. 7, 2019, 17-year-old Mohammad Othman was killed at the Central School Campus.

4 arrested in 2019 homicide of Bay Area teen

Three years later, on Jan. 6, detectives were able to arrest a man, who was a juvenile at the time of the homicide.

No other details on the suspect have been released at this time.

KRON4 reported that four people had been arrested in Nov. 2021:

  • 23-year-old Ruben GonzalezMagallanes of Indianapolis, Indiana
  • 21-year-old Antonio Valencia of Concord
  • A 19-year-old man from South San Francisco who remains unidentified because he was a minor at the time of the crime
  • A 17-year-old boy from Mountain View

Investigators are working with the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

If you have any details in this case, police ask you to contact them at (650) 595-7400.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 12

Happiness
3d ago

glad these killers are arrested Time for Justice to be served for this teen.💔😔🙏🥀

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

El Cerrito police officer dies in crash on I-80 in San Pablo

SAN PABLO (BCN) – A man killed Sunday morning in a collision on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 in San Pablo has been identified as El Cerrito police Officer Jerrick Bernstine, according to the Contra Costa County coroner and police on Monday. Bernstine started as a police officer in El Cerrito in February 2020 following work […]
SAN PABLO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Belmont, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Mountain View, CA
Mountain View, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
City
Concord, CA
City
South San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Belmont, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Valencia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Central School#Weather#The Central School Campus#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

1 dead after vehicle crashes into big-rig on I-80

VACAVILLE (BCN)– One person died and another was in critical condition Monday morning after their vehicle rear-ended a big-rig truck on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Vacaville, according to the California Highway Patrol. The wreck was reported shortly after 5 a.m. on I-80 between Alamo Drive and Cherry Glen Road, the CHP said. A man […]
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Victims identified in ‘shopping cart killer’ case

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Last month, the Fairfax County Police Chief announced that they had a man in custody who they were calling the ‘shopping cart killer.’ Anthony Robinson was charged in connection to the murder of two women and suspected of killing another two women. Two identities have been released by police: 29-year-old Cheyenne […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Fatal crash closes lanes on eastbound I-80 in San Pablo

SAN PABLO (BCN) – All lanes were blocked following a fatal crash Sunday morning on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 in San Pablo. The collision involving multiple vehicles was reported about 6:15 a.m. on I-80 near the San Pablo Dam Road off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. All lanes were blocked as of 6:45 a.m. […]
SAN PABLO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy