5th person arrested in connection to 2019 homicide of Bay Area teen

BELMONT, Calif. (KRON) – A fifth person has been arrested in connection to a 2019 homicide in Belmont, according to the police department .

On Jan. 7, 2019, 17-year-old Mohammad Othman was killed at the Central School Campus.

Three years later, on Jan. 6, detectives were able to arrest a man, who was a juvenile at the time of the homicide.

No other details on the suspect have been released at this time.

KRON4 reported that four people had been arrested in Nov. 2021:

23-year-old Ruben GonzalezMagallanes of Indianapolis, Indiana

21-year-old Antonio Valencia of Concord

A 19-year-old man from South San Francisco who remains unidentified because he was a minor at the time of the crime

A 17-year-old boy from Mountain View

Investigators are working with the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

If you have any details in this case, police ask you to contact them at (650) 595-7400.

