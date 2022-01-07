Snowdrop Cast and Crew Share Pictures and Remembrance of Deceased Supporting Actress Kim Mi Soo as jTBC Discusses with Her Family Whether to Postpone This Weekend’s New Episodes

There is truly sad news to report from K-ent to start off the new year 2022. Young rising actress Kim Mi Soo has been confirmed to have passed away this week at the age of 31 years old (32 in Korean age). She is currently in the jTBC drama Snowdrop playing one of the student in the dorm in a supporting role. The drama is pre-produced so her passing will not affect the completion of her filming for the role. She was quite new to K-ent having debuted only in 2020 with the drama Hi Bye, Mama playing the role of female lead Kim Tae Hee’s younger sister. In the two years since she’s been in the drama Memorials, The School Nurse Files, Hellbound, and now Snowdrop. Her posthumous work will be for the upcoming drama Kiss Sixth Sense. There is no statement on her cause of death but it doesn’t matter as her friends and family have lost a loved one, may she rest in peace.
