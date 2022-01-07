ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Car break-ins and shooting in Grant Park homeowners on edge

CBS 46
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeighbors are feeling very uneasy on the west side...

www.cbs46.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Exclusive VIDEO: Sisters Hide In Bedroom During Terrifying San Francisco Home Invasion Robbery

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two San Francisco sisters huddled in a bedroom, terrified as a gang of home invasion robbers ransacked their Outer Mission/Ingleside neighborhood residence in a brazen daylight crime. They relived those moments in an exclusive interview with KPIX 5’s Betty Yu. Still fearing for their safety, the sisters asked that their names be withheld. Security video shows a grey colored car belonging to the suspects backed into the victim’s driveway on January 4. The robbers make their way to the front door and appear to use some sort of tool to break the iron gate. All the while, two...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Grant Park#West Side#Caught On Camera#Ins
classiccountry1070.com

Burglary suspect shoots at south Wichita homeowner

A Wichita homeowner was shot at after confronting a burglary suspect. A doorbell camera alerted the homeowner to motion around 4 a.m. Friday, and he saw someone trying to get into his garage in the 8200 block of East 33rd Court South. The 31-year-old homeowner grabbed a gun and confronted the suspect as he was walking away. The suspect turned around and fired one shot, hitting the home. The suspect then left in a light gray or silver Dodge Caravan. The suspect was described as a man in all dark clothing with a hood up.
WICHITA, KS
WRAL News

Police: Teen shoots NC officer investigating car break-in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 14-year-old shot and wounded a North Carolina police officer investigating a car break-in on Monday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said officers were called to Winged Elm Court in east Charlotte for a report of a car break-in Monday morning, news outlets reported. During a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
utv44.com

Semmes neighborhood ravaged by car break-ins

SEMMES, Ala. (WPMI) — Residents who live in the Fox Hunter Ridge neighborhood in Semmes are coming together to help catch a bold burglar who’s believed to have an accomplice. Homeowners tell NBC15 in the early morning hours of Wednesday several cars were broken into. The thieves stolen...
SEMMES, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MySanAntonio

Car break-ins reported in Maryville

MARYVILLE – Police are reminding residents to make sure their cars are locked after reports of post-Christmas car break-ins in Maryville. The confirmed incidents were in the Copper Creek neighborhood in Maryville, but Maryville Police Detective Keith Mumper believes the subjects may have been in the Rolling Meadows neighborhood on the same night.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wbrc.com

Gardendale PD: Homeowner fires at suspects during attempted car break in

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Gardendale police say shots were exchanged between a homeowner and a suspect during an attempted car break in early this morning. Police say they got the call around 3 a.m. of a group of individuals going through vehicles in the Brentwood Subdivision. During the process shots were exchanged between a homeowner and suspect.
GARDENDALE, AL
wach.com

Man accused of multiple car break-ins arrested

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington County Sheriff Department has found and arrested the man accused of multiple car break-ins. Officials say Wilber Leon Calloway was wanted for multiple charges related to a series of car break-ins in Lexington. Deputies thank the community for their help.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
CBS Chicago

Money, Liquor Stolen During Break-Ins At Liquor Stores In Logan Square And West Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– Smash and grab robbers targeted a liquor store in Logan Square Tuesday morning. Just after 3 a.m., five men kicked the front glass door of the business in the 2200 block of North Western Avenue. The offenders took liquor and money from the cash register. The offenders drove off in a white Jeep. There are reports of similar robberies throughout the city, however police have not said whether the incidents are connected. A second liquor store was targeted in West Rogers Park. The front door was shattered. The owner told CBS 2 suspects stole $3,000 in cash front he register as well as a garbage can full of high-end liquor. Around 3:45 a.m., the window of a Rogers Park business was damaged in the 1500 block of West Devon Avenue. The owner of La Unica Food Mart confirmed nothing had been taken.
CHICAGO, IL
The Press

APS patrol neighborhoods to prevent home break-ins.

Home Invasion Robberies, Assaults, Retail Crime All Up; Private Security Guards Patrol Neighborhoods, Streets and Stores to Help Stem the Crime Surge. CHATSWORTH, Calif., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home invasion robberies in affluent neighborhoods, assaults on pedestrians and store take-over robberies are a sign of a crime surge taking place in the Los Angeles area. Criminals are more bold and violent. Neighborhoods and retailers are hiring security guards to patrol their communities and properties to prevent these crimes from taking place, according to Access Patrol Services (APS), a security guard company serving California and Arizona.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy