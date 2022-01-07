Car break-ins and shooting in Grant Park homeowners on edge

Home Invasion Robberies, Assaults, Retail Crime All Up; Private Security Guards Patrol Neighborhoods, Streets and Stores to Help Stem the Crime Surge. CHATSWORTH, Calif., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home invasion robberies in affluent neighborhoods, assaults on pedestrians and store take-over robberies are a sign of a crime surge taking place in the Los Angeles area. Criminals are more bold and violent. Neighborhoods and retailers are hiring security guards to patrol their communities and properties to prevent these crimes from taking place, according to Access Patrol Services (APS), a security guard company serving California and Arizona.
