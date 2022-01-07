ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Kathy Hilton Said Lisa Vanderpump “Hasn’t Made An Effort To Maintain Their Friendship”

By Kay
 3 days ago
“Goodbye Kyle!” The meme-worthy line , delivered by Ken Todd as he kicked Kyle Richards out of his house, marked the end of Kyle’s friendship with Lisa Vanderpump . But should we also start saying “Goodbye Kathy?” What many might not realize is that Kathy Hilton was also a longtime friend of LVP . Now she’s weighing in on her sister’s famous feud that forever changed the course of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills .

As reported by E! News , Kathy recently appeared on Andy Cohen’s podcast, SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live to discuss. Andy began by asking Kathy is she “maintained” her friendship with LVP since she joined the cast of RHOBH . Andy questioned, “Would you say you’re seeing each other less? Because you seemed like you guys were friendly for a while…”

Kathy replied, “We really were. And even when Kyle and I were not. We met Lisa around the same time. I actually may have met her the day before Kyle did, and then we were at a birthday party together. I liked like Lisa very much, but she has not made any effort with me.”

Naturally, we want to know if Kathy joining RHOBH has affected her relationship with Lisa . But Kathy has a relatively simple answer, “I don’t know.” She added, “I mean, I haven’t heard from her, but I know she’s so busy and I know I’m busy and I used to bump into her lot. We used to be a lot tighter, like maybe three, four years ago. But there’s no problem.”

As for the continued drama of LVP being accused by Kyle of “dining and dashing,” Kathy had her own take on the matter. The incident came after Lisa came across Kyle and a RHOBH producer out to dinner. She sent her own dinner bill over to the producer as a joke . Said Lisa,“It was never sent to her. It was sent to the producer who produces four of the shows I’ve been in.” LVP quipped, “I didn’t dine and dash. She should keep her new nose out of my business.” While Kyle brushed it off, Kathy maintained “No, [Lisa] would never do that. Vanderpump loves Kyle. She would never do that.”

There’s no doubt that after years in Beverly Hills, Kathy has learned a thing or two about diplomacy when it comes to relationships. Maybe we will see that put to the test on the next season of RHOBH .

TELL US – WHY DO YOU THINK LVP HASN’T MADE ANY EFFORT WITH KATHY? DO YOU THINK THAT KATHY SHOULD REKINDLE HER RELATIONSHIP WITH LVP?

