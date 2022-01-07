ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa man sentenced to life for killing during drug robbery

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa City man was sentenced Friday to life in prison for a fatal shooting that he continued to insist he did not commit.

Reginald Little, 46, was convicted in November of first-degree murder in the April 20, 2020, death of 21-year-old Kejuan Winters during a robbery.

According to trial testimony, Little and Durojaiye Rosa, 24, also of Iowa City, planned to rob Winters because they knew he had a large stash of drugs. Rosa was Winters’ roommate, The Cedar Rapids Gazette reported.

The men didn’t plan to kill Winters but he was fatally shot during a struggle at his apartment, authorities said. Winters’ two children and girlfriend were in the apartment at the time but were not injured.

Rosa pleaded last month to first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and voluntary manslaughter. He will be sentenced March 4.

Patrick Bland, 34, of Rockford, Ill., also was charged in the death. He pleaded last month to second-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a felon in Winters’ death. He must serve a mandatory minimum of 20 years before being eligible for parole.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Two California prisoners suspected of killing cellmates

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — Two men serving life sentences in Northern California prisons are suspected of killing their cellmates over the weekend, authorities said Monday. Deandre A. Lewis, 37, was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday morning at California State Prison, Sacramento in Folsom. He was pronounced dead a short time later, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.
FOLSOM, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

717K+
Followers
372K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy