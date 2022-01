Cheryl Renee Hall (Scott), 58, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania entered into glory on December 30th, 2021. Born in Augusta, Georgia on November 23rd, 1963, Renee dedicated her life to the service of God’s kingdom. In 1985, she married the love of her life, Randal, to whom she loved and served faithfully for 36 years.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO