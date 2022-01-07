New Mexico man gets 4 life sentences in deadly shootings

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A 26-year-old man convicted of killing three family members and another person during a string of shootings in 2017 in northern New Mexico has been sentenced to four consecutive life sentences.

State District Judge Jason Lidyard sentenced Damian Herrera of Ojo Caliente on Friday. The judge also imposed 9 1/2 years of prison time for Herrera’s convictions on related charges of aggravated fleeing from a police officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, assault on a peace officer and other crimes, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

Herrera sat motionless in court as surviving members of his family and relatives of his other victim spoke about the devastation his crimes had wrought.

Herrera did not wish to speak when addressed by the judge. His attorney told the judge that Herrera maintained his innocence and vowed to appeal the verdict.

Authorities said Herrera killed his mother, brother and stepfather following an argument on June 15, 2017, at the family’s home in La Madera. Later that evening, he fired a pistol from a vehicle window, killing a man outside of Bode’s General Store in Abiquiú.

Herrera also is accused of killing another man and stealing his vehicle in Taos County on the day of the shooting spree. He will be tried separately on a first-degree murder charge in Taos County in that case.