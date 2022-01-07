ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

If You Have Any Of These In Your Pantry, Could Be Worth Up To $10,000

By Rob Banks
Big Frog 104
Big Frog 104
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You hate to see that somehow one of these went for $10,000 on eBay....if you got rid of yours. There are some collectors that are paying that much for Corning Ware, though.The 1970s-style porcelain pots are making a come back. It all...

bigfrog104.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Why You Might Not Want Clear Containers In Your Kitchen Pantry

If you've spent any amount of time on social media, you've undoubtedly seen videos of people organizing their homes and office spaces: Revamping closets. Pouring soap into cutesy little jars. Filling pantries with clear containers of spices, snacks, and baking supplies. These videos are super satisfying to watch, even if...
HOME & GARDEN
BobVila

20 Walk-In Pantry Ideas You’ll Want to Copy in Your Own Kitchen

Let’s face it: kitchen cupboards and countertops only have so much room. For foodies, families, bulk shoppers, and kitchen gadget lovers, a walk-in pantry can be a real lifesaver. This small room offers extra storage for canned goods, dry foods, beverages, snacks, and kitchen supplies. It’s time to beautify...
HOME & GARDEN
People

Believe It: Amazon's Hidden Outlet Store Has Best-Selling Kitchen Appliances on Sale — Up to 70% Off

In between all the holiday cooking and baking you've been doing, it's easy to imagine how much easier prepping would be with that dream kitchen must-have. Well, you don't have to put it on next year's wish list, because there are thousands of deals on best-selling and popular kitchen products hidden within Amazon's Outlet store. And the discounts are up to 70 percent off right now.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corning Glass Works
moneytalksnews.com

How to Save Time and Money Getting Rid of Clutter

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. As you look at your holiday gifts — the ones you wanted and the ones that made you wonder, “What was she thinking?” — there is probably one thought on your mind: Where am I going to put this stuff?
HOME & GARDEN
95.3 The Bear

Don’t Buy These Items At Walmart

Here are the top 5 items consumer watchdogs suggest we NOT buy at Walmart. The reasons not to buy vary from price to quality. It's not the taste that’s the problem. It’s the price. Walmart sells peanut butter at a higher price than other stores. The difference isn't huge but will add up over a period of time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BGR.com

This $34 Amazon find should be in every single person’s kitchen

Sometimes you find kitchen gadgets on Amazon that catch your eye right away. And once you finally get your hands on them, you wonder how you ever lived without them. It might be something sophisticated like an Instant Pot. Or, it might be simpler like the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about. If you don’t already have one, get it while it’s on sale at the lowest price of 2021. And now, we have a new one you should add to your list. It’s called the Sinceller Automatic Electric Jar Opener, and it’s one of the...
SHOPPING
ocmomblog.com

Easy Ways You Can Declutter And Clean Up Your House In No Time

If you’re looking to declutter your house this year, start by putting a stop to buying any more junk. You’ll need a plan of attack and the willpower to stick to it. While you may think that hiring a professional cleaner is completely out of the question for you, don’t discount such an idea just yet. There are ways you can deal with this, and we will give you some examples of them.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Disney
cococozy.com

22 Items You Need in Your Pantry for 2022

Updating your pantry is a must for the new year. The winter season brings in colder weather. So you’re probably not going out as often as you normally do during the other seasons. While you’re home, you should restock your pantry with new essentials. I’m not talking about the basics like flour, sugar, and spices. I’m talking about new discoveries like gourmet finds, pantry accessories, and functional decor. The process of cooking and baking is more efficient when you can easily find what you need. Read below to discover the must-have pantry essentials for 2022. Everything listed is affiliated with my company Chirpyest. Shop these items and earn up to 30% cash back with the browser extension!
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over This Fabric Swivel Chair

While most shoppers turn to Costco when they're looking to stock up on everyday essentials and popular grocery items, the store has a lot more to offer. It is a surprisingly good shop to peruse when picking out furniture. According to Money, a 2017 survey conducted by Market Force Information revealed that the brand even managed to outdo strong competitors in this category, such as IKEA. It was favored by 72% of the respondents, compared to IKEA's 70%. Other brands in the survey included Target, Kohl's, and T.J. Maxx.
SHOPPING
Kiplinger

15 Best Things to Buy at Dollar Stores (Including Dollar Tree) for the Holidays

The big meltdown over dollar stores exploded at just the wrong time: right at the cusp of the holiday shopping season. That’s when Dollar Tree, the dominant player in the one-buck market, announced prices were being raised by 25% after 35 years of not going above the $1 mark. The company confirmed the majority of items at Dollar Tree stores will cost $1.25. Did you need more evidence of inflation?
SHOPPING
99.5 WKDQ

Bathroom Hack: Toothpaste Tubes In Your Toilet Tank

I saw a simple bathroom hack on Facebook that will keep your toilet clean and smelling fresh that you might want to try. One of the household chores that people hate doing is cleaning the toilet. I'll admit, that it grosses me out, but not as much as seeing a filthy, smelly toilet. It has to be clean in order for my tushy to sit on it. However, working up the motivation to clean the bathroom can sometimes be a chore within itself. A couple of days ago, my dad shared a video with me on easy bathroom hacks that actually work. One of these hacks in particular really stood out to me and I had to share it with you too.
HOME & GARDEN
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy