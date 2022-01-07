Little Rock schools to continue virtual classes 2 more days

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two Little Rock area school districts said Friday that they will continue teaching classes virtually rather than in person for two more days because of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Little Rock and Pulaski County Special school districts announced they would continue the shift to virtual classes through Tuesday. Both districts began teaching virtually on Thursday.

“We want to bring back students as soon as we possibly can, but we want to do it safely,” Little Rock Superintendent Michael Poore said in an online video.

The Arkansas National Guard said 14 of its medics will be assigned to local health units around the state to assist with increased demand for COVID-19 tests because of the highly contagious omicron variant.

The Guard said the medics will begin Tuesday at seven health units. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson this week announced he was deploying guard members at test sites because of rising demand.

The state on Friday reported 8,434 new cases, the fourth day in a row it’s reached a new record for a one-day increase. The true number of cases, however, is likely higher due to people testing at home or who are infected but haven’t been tested.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 grew by 41 to 933. The state reported 20 new COVID-19-deaths.

The omicron variant spreads even more easily than other coronavirus strains and has already become dominant in many countries. It also more easily infects those who have been vaccinated or had previously been infected by prior versions of the virus. However, early studies show omicron is less likely to cause severe illness than the previous delta variant, and vaccination and a booster still offer strong protection from serious illness, hospitalization and death.

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement urged residents and employers to take steps to prevent the virus’ spread, including limiting in-person meetings, requiring masks indoors and allowing work-from-home options.

“The sheer number of people becoming infected is a threat to our health care system,” Dr. Joe Thompson, the center’s president and CEO, said.