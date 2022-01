The Indiana Department of Health says State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box is recovering at home after becoming re-infected with COVID-19. The announcement said Dr. Box tested positive through a rapid test Tuesday morning after becoming symptomatic Monday night. She also received a PCR test, which will be sent for sequencing to determine whether she has been infected with the Omicron strain. Indiana and much of the nation are experiencing a surge in cases impacting healthcare systems, due largely to the highly infectious Omicron variant, officials said. On Tuesday, Indiana reported 8,533 new cases and a seven-day positivity rate of 20.5 percent.

