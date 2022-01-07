ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Crunch: Avataar raises $45M Series B to improve 3D e-commerce product visualizations

By Alex Wilhelm
TechCrunch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello and welcome to Daily Crunch for January 7, 2021! It’s Friday and the snow is falling like the dickens in my neck of the woods. But it was no snow day in the tech world. Not at all. In fact, one venture firm raised 10 figures of capital today. Can...

techcrunch.com

grocerydive.com

Social commerce to grow 3 times as fast as e-commerce, Accenture predicts

The global social commerce industry is expected to grow three times as fast as traditional e-commerce, from $492 billion in 2021 to $1.2 trillion by 2025, a new Accenture report revealed. The predicted growth of social commerce from 10% of all e-commerce to 17% by 2025 will be driven by...
INTERNET
MarketWatch

Car-sharing company Turo files for IPO

Peer-to-peer car-sharing company Turo has filed for an initial public offering, according to a filing late Monday. Turo, based in San Francisco, filed to sell up to $100 million worth of shares, although that figure is often a placeholder used to calculate fees. The company plans to list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TURO, and underwriters include JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley. "Our mission is to put the world's 1.5 billion cars to better use," Turo said in its prospectus, adding that its business is "resilient" as it "dynamically adjusts" to the needs of car owners and car renters. For the nine months ended on Sept. 30, Turo had sales of $330.5 million, up 207% from sales of $107.8 million for the same period in 2020, the company said. Net loss rose to $129.3 million, from $51.7 million for the same period in 2020. After a record-shattering 2021, the IPO market is expected to welcome companies such as grocery-delivery service Instacart, data-analytics company Databricks, and
ECONOMY
Brewbound.com

Business Management Software Ekos Raises $21 Million in Series B Funding Round

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – Ekos, the leading business management software for craft beverage businesses, has closed a $21 million Series B funding round led by growth equity firm Catalyst Investors with participation from existing investors Noro-Moseley Partners. Ekos was the first software solution created specifically with craft producers in...
SOFTWARE
Cheddar News

Peakz Launching Its Own Digital Cannabis Dispensary, Offers NFT Courses

The world of NFTs and cannabis are colliding as luxury cannabis company Peakz gears up to launch a digital dispensary in the metaverse. CEO Jessie Grundy and Tiffany McBride, managing director of social equity ventures at The Parent Company, an investor in Peakz, joined Cheddar to break down exactly how a digital dispensary would work. Grundy also talked about offering low-cost NFT courses in an effort to help Oakland, California, residents not miss out on new investing opportunities, and McBride discussed why the tech-forward vision of Grundy was worth investing in for The Parent Company. "He comes with really fresh ideas that he's vetted, that he's experienced in, and I really believe the thinking along Jessie's lines is the future of cannabis," she said. "He's more than just flower and a story. He comes with concepts that are new that are innovative, and that is easy for us to get behind."
OAKLAND, CA
Deadline

Radar Pictures Expands Focus To Video Games, Partners With LevelN4XT For New Joint Venture

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Pictures, the TV and film production company behind the Jumanji franchise and Amazon’s Wheel of Time series, is expanding into the video game sphere with a new partnership. Radar will join with LevelN4XT to form Radar-N4XT, focused on developing new IP for video games and adapting existing game IP for television and film. The Radar-N4XT joint effort will create transmedia exposure to build audiences for game properties with its varied expertise in film/television, branding, fashion, music, and live entertainment. With a slate of dynamic original and established IP, Radar-N4XT will create a new way to create, game, and entertain...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Discovery Buys Stake in Advanced TV Ad Joint Venture OpenAP

Discovery said on Monday that it has agreed to invest and become a minority owner of OpenAP, the advanced advertising joint venture company created by several media industry giants. Discovery joins Fox Corp., Comcast’s NBCUniversal and ViacomCBS in the joint venture whose goal is to bring “simplicity and scale to audience-based campaigns in television.” Financial terms weren’t disclosed. Discovery will have two representatives on OpenAP’s board of directors: Jon Steinlauf, its chief U.S. advertising sales officer, and Jim Keller, executive vp, digital ad sales and advanced advertising. Discovery involvement comes as media giants look for improved audience measurement and work to leverage audience...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Business banking startup Qonto raises $552 million at $5 billion valuation

Qonto is a challenger bank focused on business bank accounts. The startup focuses primarily on small and medium companies as well as freelancers. It currently operates in France, Germany, Italy and Spain. Tiger Global and TCV are leading today’s funding round. With 220,000 clients, Qonto still plans to grow at...
BUSINESS
