Several former Michigan players ended the 2021 NFL regular season on a high note. Here are notable performances from ex-Wolverines in Week 18. Brady and the Bucs got off to a slow start Sunday but hit their stride in the second quarter. They scored all of their points after the first quarter in a 41-17 win over the Carolina Panthers. Brady completed 29 of 37 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns. He led the league in passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43). Tampa Bay is the No. 2 seed in the NFC at 13-4.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO