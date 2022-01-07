ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Man charged in killing of two trophy class elk in Centre County

By Jared Weaver
 3 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Clarence man faces charges after he allegedly shot two trophy bull elk out of season but claims he mistook them as doe.

Just a little before 7 p.m. on Dec. 4, 39-year old Christopher Brooks reported that he shot two elk in Boggs Township right after dusk, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Brooks told officials that he thought he was shooting at a doe and after he shot it he approached, realized it was an elk and then saw that he shot two, according to the complaint.

Police: Blair County man breaks into home, smashes TV

When Brooks presented his hunting license officials say that he did not have the proper paperwork to be hunting in the area.

Brooks faces charges of unlawful killing of big game during a closed season and also for hunting violations. He awaits a preliminary hearing yet to be scheduled.

Last year the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioner reported that for the 2021-2022 there was 187 tags total given out. The late season for elk in PA started on Jan. 1.

On average a fully grown bull elk is five feet tall and can weigh between 700 and 1,100 pounds.

Comments

Skip Ta'lou
2d ago

If he couldn't tell the difference, he shouldn't be in the woods. He shouldn't even have a gun. My children and grandchildren at two could tell the difference. Sumbitch knew, he just thought he would get away with it.

Reply(3)
7
Man with a plan
3d ago

I call bull !!! he thought they were doe !! really as a hunter we all know he's full of bull !!

Reply
13
WTAJ

WTAJ

