👀 Players to Watch in Week 18 vs. the Titans | Extra Points

Players to Watch in Week 18 vs. the Titans

houstontexans.com
 3 days ago

Drew Dougherty and Ron Hughley discuss the players...

www.houstontexans.com

FanSided

This Derrick Henry update will leave Titans fans with mixed feelings

The Tennessee Titans will not get star running back Derrick Henry back before the playoffs. This weekend is set to be a huge one for the Tennessee Titans. If they are to defeat the Houston Texans on Sunday, they can officially clinch the top seed in the AFC and home field advantage throughout the playoffs. But, they will not have a huge piece of their offense back just yet.
The Tennessean

What Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said about the misdemeanor assault charge against Bud Dupree

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said the team is aware of the misdemeanor assault charge against Bud Dupree and will monitor the situation. “Like always, we try to do everything we can to help our guys make great decisions on and off the field," Vrabel said Wednesday. "That’s my response. We’ll continue to monitor it, communicate with Bud and see how everything will eventually play out.”
Boston Globe

Tennessee’s Bud Dupree charged with misdemeanor after postgame fight

Tennessee outside linebacker Bud Dupree has been charged with misdemeanor assault in connection with a physical altercation at a Walgreens hours after the Titans clinched their second straight AFC South title. Metro Nashville police detectives cited Dupree on Tuesday morning after consulting with the district attorney’s office. Dupree and his...
AllTitans

Introduction to Another Rookie Quarterback Awaits

NASHVILLE – They did not have a crystal ball, but the Tennessee Titans got a good look at the future of the NFL this season when they studied opponents’ game film as part of their weekly preparation. Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans will provide one final glimpse.
Tennessee Titans
Houston Texans
AllTitans

Titans Cut Running Back, Wait to Bring Back Henry

NASHVILLE – Sure enough, the Tennessee Titans made some moves at running back Saturday. Not the one some expected, though. Jeremy McNichols was released and replaced on the active roster by defensive lineman Kevin Strong, who was signed off the practice squad. Strong’s promotion is necessary because two interior defensive linemen, Teair Tart and Naquan Jones, have been ruled out of Sunday’s game at Houston because of injuries.
ArrowheadReport

Chiefs Playoff Scenarios: We Did the Math So You Don't Have To

Now that we're entering the final week of the 2021 regular season, the first-ever Week 18, the playoffs are approaching and the scenarios are finally starting to narrow into something comprehendible. There are still many different things that can happen, as eight different games this week can affect the Chiefs' seeding and potential wild card opponent. Let's take a look at both the most likely and most wild potential scenarios for the Chiefs heading into next week!
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans vs. Titans Week 18 inactives: WR Chris Conley down

The Houston Texans announced their inactives for Week 18 against the Tennessee Titans Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium. For the Texans, receiver Chris Conley (knee), tight end Jordan Akins (illness), quarterback Deshaun Watson (not injury related), defensive end Chris Smith, defensive end Derek Rivers, and defensive end Ron’Dell Carter, and defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson were declared inactive.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans: Inactives for Week 18

The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans have released their list of inactives for the Week 18 regular-season finale at NRG Stadium on Sunday. The biggest news of the week was the status of running back Derrick Henry, who was designated to return from Injured Reserve on Wednesday. However, despite returning to practice, Henry was not activated from IR and will not play in this game.
houstontexans.com

Postgame Notes: Texans vs. Titans, Week 18

Recorded a season-high eight offensive plays of 20-plus yards, included four in the third quarter. Scored 19 points in the third quarter, the highest third-quarter point total in franchise history. Posted 25 total points in the second half, the team's highest total since scoring 29 second-half points vs. Tennessee in...
