👀 Players to Watch in Week 18 vs. the Titans | Extra Points

It wasn’t pretty but the Tennessee Titans managed to escape Houston with a Week 18 win over the Texans, which allowed the team to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Titans looked like they were going to cruise to victory after taking a 21-0...
Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree has been charged with assault following an altercation at a pharmacy on Sunday night, and there is now a video that shows some of the alleged incident. The Metro Nashville Police Department announced on Tuesday that Dupree has been charged with misdemeanor assault and issued...
The Tennessee Titans will not get star running back Derrick Henry back before the playoffs. This weekend is set to be a huge one for the Tennessee Titans. If they are to defeat the Houston Texans on Sunday, they can officially clinch the top seed in the AFC and home field advantage throughout the playoffs. But, they will not have a huge piece of their offense back just yet.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said the team is aware of the misdemeanor assault charge against Bud Dupree and will monitor the situation. “Like always, we try to do everything we can to help our guys make great decisions on and off the field," Vrabel said Wednesday. "That’s my response. We’ll continue to monitor it, communicate with Bud and see how everything will eventually play out.”
Tennessee outside linebacker Bud Dupree has been charged with misdemeanor assault in connection with a physical altercation at a Walgreens hours after the Titans clinched their second straight AFC South title. Metro Nashville police detectives cited Dupree on Tuesday morning after consulting with the district attorney’s office. Dupree and his...
NASHVILLE – They did not have a crystal ball, but the Tennessee Titans got a good look at the future of the NFL this season when they studied opponents’ game film as part of their weekly preparation. Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans will provide one final glimpse.
NASHVILLE – Sure enough, the Tennessee Titans made some moves at running back Saturday. Not the one some expected, though. Jeremy McNichols was released and replaced on the active roster by defensive lineman Kevin Strong, who was signed off the practice squad. Strong’s promotion is necessary because two interior defensive linemen, Teair Tart and Naquan Jones, have been ruled out of Sunday’s game at Houston because of injuries.
Now that we're entering the final week of the 2021 regular season, the first-ever Week 18, the playoffs are approaching and the scenarios are finally starting to narrow into something comprehendible. There are still many different things that can happen, as eight different games this week can affect the Chiefs' seeding and potential wild card opponent. Let's take a look at both the most likely and most wild potential scenarios for the Chiefs heading into next week!
The Tennessee Titans enter a Week 18 matchup against the Houston Texans with a chance to get a first-round bye just one week after securing the AFC South crown for the second consecutive season. The Titans can accomplish that feat by beating the Texans on Sunday. If the Titans lose...
The Tennessee Titans made a handful of moves on the Saturday before their Week 18 game against the Houston Texans, but activating running back Derrick Henry from Injured Reserve wasn’t one of them. This confirms that Henry, who has been out since Week 8 with a foot injury, will...
The Houston Texans announced their inactives for Week 18 against the Tennessee Titans Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium. For the Texans, receiver Chris Conley (knee), tight end Jordan Akins (illness), quarterback Deshaun Watson (not injury related), defensive end Chris Smith, defensive end Derek Rivers, and defensive end Ron’Dell Carter, and defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson were declared inactive.
The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans have released their list of inactives for the Week 18 regular-season finale at NRG Stadium on Sunday. The biggest news of the week was the status of running back Derrick Henry, who was designated to return from Injured Reserve on Wednesday. However, despite returning to practice, Henry was not activated from IR and will not play in this game.
Recorded a season-high eight offensive plays of 20-plus yards, included four in the third quarter. Scored 19 points in the third quarter, the highest third-quarter point total in franchise history. Posted 25 total points in the second half, the team's highest total since scoring 29 second-half points vs. Tennessee in...
