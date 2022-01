No matter how it is asked the question is fundamentally the same. The quest for finding meaning and purpose, fulfillment and completeness in life is a journey that everybody embarks on in their own way. Many spend their entire life in pursuit of the answer only to fall short and never find it. Many do not even know where to start. Many sadly, do not even know what direction they are heading or what lies ahead.

