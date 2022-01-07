ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford company transforming old buildings downtown into modern apartments

By Michele Rave
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BdL5I_0dftpPSA00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The revitalization of downtown Rockford buildings into apartments and lofts isn’t slowing down in 2022.

Urban Equity Properties has been around for 15 years and have played a role in giving downtown Rockford a facelift.

CEO Justin Fern says the company isn’t slowing down.

“When we first started, we were going building to building and now we’re going block to block, and I think at this point, we’ve had major success in downtown Rockford,” Fern said.

The management company has been steadily transforming properties in downtown into apartments and retail space.

“Seeing all the transitions, from 15 years ago to seeing it today, is a completely different landscape,” he said. “We’re excited about that. It’s super important to us. It’s like finishing a fine piece of art.”

Urban Equity has sometimes torn a building down to build something new, and other times taken historic properties, like the Rockford Trust Building, at 202 W. State Street, and given them new life, as the Burnham Lofts, or the former BMO Harris Bank building, at 401-413 7th Street, into the Midtown Lofts.

“We have most of the high rises done. They’ve been converted to residential or hotels. Mid-rises have been converted, or are occupied by offices There are a few still left, but not as many as there used to be,” Fern said.

Fern says the company is preparing to complete other projects, like the Water Power Lofts, at 700 S. Main Street, south of the Embassy Suites Hotel.

And, there’s “The 301.”

“That’s at 301 S. Main Street, across from the BMO [Harris Bank Center]. The name of the project is ‘301.’ It’s the first new construction in 50 years for multi-family, market-rate housing, with ground floor retail,” he said.

Fern says downtown Rockford has a completely different look and feel than it did two decades ago.

“Now we’re running close to 100% occupancy with our residential and our retail and restaurant spaces, as a whole, so we’re super excited about downtown Rockford,” he said.

Fern said the “301” project is on schedule to open in July.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Crusader closes Loves Park clinic location

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The uptick in COVID-19 cases is forcing some local health care providers to change how they serve patients. Starting on Monday, the Crusader Community Health Clinic in Loves Park is closed. The closure of the N. Second Street location is temporary, and Crusader said that staff has been moved to […]
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Stateline Goodwills want to give young adults a second chance

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline non-profit unveiled a new program aimed at giving young adults a second chance. Goodwill’s “Accelerate Program” will teach individuals involved in the legal system how to start a meaningful career. Free training for truck driving, forklift operation and warehousing is available. Participants must be between 18 and 24-years-old, not […]
WINNEBAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Stroll on State décor goes back in the box

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Christmas lights were strung across the “Forest City” for the season, but it was time for them to come down. Volunteers were up early on Saturday morning to help “un-decorate” Downtown Rockford. Stroll on State organizers said that about 100 people showed up, and there was a lot of work […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Sports
Rockford, IL
Business
Rockford, IL
Real Estate
Rockford, IL
Sports
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Options for disposing of Christmas trees

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Now that it is more than a week into the new year, Christmas trees have officially served their purpose and can enter retirement. Residents can get rid of their live trees by un-decorating it and leaving it on their curb on garbage day. Rock River Disposal will pick up trees through […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Belvidere car dealer Jack Wolf dies at 87

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Jack Wolf, known for his auto dealerships throughout Belvidere, died last week at the age of 87. After college, Wolf went to work for his father, Doc Wolf, at Wolf Chevrolet Sales. Jack and his brother Bill took over the dealership and expanded the family’s automotive sales dynasty. He bought Pontiac-Cadillac-GMC […]
BELVIDERE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Occupancy#Urban Equity Properties#Bmo Harris Bank#The Water Power Lofts#Bmo Lsb
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford schools announce graduation ceremonies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — All RPS 205 graduating seniors are scheduled to walk across the stage in person this spring. Ceremonies for each high school’s Class of 2022 will take place at 6 p.m. at Swanson Stadium on Guilford High School’s campus, 5620 Spring Creek Rd. Roosevelt Community Education Center’s ceremony will kick off graduation […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Only 2 ICU beds available in Winnebago County, hospitals in ‘crisis mode’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “Our numbers are absolutely staggering. Our hospitals are completely full. Our health care workers are exhausted,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said, outlining a desperate call from medical professionals as COVID-19 cases continue to surge. Winnebago County Health Department Dr. Sandra Martell said the county is averaging 500 new COVID-19 cases per […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Housing
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport Fire Chief Brad Liggett passes away, aged 55

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Fire Department Chief Brad Liggett, aged 55, passed away suddenly on Saturday, according to the department. Liggett had served the Freeport Fire Department since July 2019, after serving the City of Beloit’s Fire Department for 30 years, including 16 years as the department’s Fire Chief. Liggett was elected as the […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Central Illinois veteran honored on 100th birthday

LINCOLN, Ill. (WTVO) — It is not very often someone gets to celebrate a century, but one Central Illinois man got just that chance on Monday. Harold Krusemark turned 100. Friends and family threw him a party in Lincoln, which is about midway between Bloomington and Springfield. Krusemark served in World War II and the […]
LINCOLN, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Remembering deceased Freeport Fire Chief Brad Liggett

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — After serving the stateline for more than 30 years, Freeport’s Fire Chief died suddenly over the weekend. Before leading firefighters in the “Pretzel City,” Brad Liggett spent decades with Beloit’s fire department. The news shocked the Beloit Fire Department’s Deputy Chief Joseph Murray, a former colleague and friend of Liggett, and […]
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man shot during home invasion

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was injured in Rockford Friday after a suspect forced his way into a home and shot him. Rockford Police say officers were called out at 12:45 a.m. to the 3800 block of Harwood Lane, where they found the 48-year-old victim, who was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Cloth masks vs. Disposable masks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new wave of COVID-19 cases, coupled with fears over the highly contagious omicron variant, led to some people questioning what kind of mask to wear to keep them safe. One of the most popular options is the cloth mask, which is effective at filtering droplets and particles, but they can […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy