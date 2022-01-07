ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins injury report: All injured players good to go vs. Patriots in Week 18

By Mike Masala
 3 days ago
After their final day of practice, the Miami Dolphins listed no players with a game status heading into their Week 18 matchup with the New England Patriots.

Actually, the team got good news, as wide receiver Preston Williams and defensive tackle John Jenkins were removed completely from the team’s injury report after dealing with an illness all week. Neither has played particularly often, however, it’s nice to have depth in case of an emergency.

Four players remained listed, including right tackle Jesse Davis (knee/elbow), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (quad), running back Phillip Lindsay (ankle), and wide receiver Isaiah Ford (knee). They were all full participants.

The Patriots officially ruled out safety Kyle Dugger for this game and had nine others listed as questionable.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

