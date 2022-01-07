ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Maintaining your health during the COVID-19 pandemic with preventative scans

Fox5 KVVU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the pandemic it’s important to take care of...

www.fox5vegas.com

WQAD

YOUR HEALTH: The 'bad smell' from COVID

CINCINNATI — Imagine seeing flowers or chocolate and smelling gasoline or garbage instead!. More covid patients are reporting smelling awful odors as they continue to recover. "The virus that causes COVID-19 seems to have a predilection for infecting the cells that live near the smell nerves and subsequently causing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WISN

COVID-19 impact: Why your child may be struggling with mental health

The pandemic is taking its toll on kids in more ways than one. Doctors are calling mental health in our children a second pandemic. Sister station KOAT spoke to a pediatrician about the strain COVID-19 has put on our children. Dr. Alex Cvijanovich is the president of the New Mexico...
KIDS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
Las Vegas, NV
Health
MedicalXpress

Hip fracture surgery generally lower during COVID-19 pandemic

(HealthDay)—Among older individuals, hip fracture surgery volumes were generally lower during the COVID-19 pandemic than two years earlier until the COVID-19 vaccine became available, according to a research letter published online Dec. 30 in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Kanu Okike, M.D., M.P.H., from Kaiser Permanente in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
news9.com

Tulsa Health Department Is Trying To Slow Spread Of COVID-19 To Prevent New Variants

The Oklahoma State Department of Health said more than half the population is fully vaccinated. Leaders in the medical field said that's a milestone in the fight against COVID-19. Health experts told News On 6 eventually, like the common cold, COVID-19 case surges could be more seasonal; that is, they would increase during the winter and decrease during the summer.
TULSA, OK
lynnwoodtoday.com

Sponsor spotlight: Inside the mind of a compulsive hoarder during the COVID-19 pandemic

Many of us have seen the TV show Hoarders, or heard about a neighbor or relative who is hoarding behind closed doors. Perhaps you personally struggle with hoarding and find the notion of parting with your acquired possessions difficult or impossible. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many individuals have been isolated, processing grief and wading through uncertainty. For those managing a hoarding disorder, times like these are a significant trigger.
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Many older people get depression during COVID-19 pandemic

In a new study from University College London, researchers found during the COVID-19 pandemic, there was an increase in the prevalence of clinically significant depressive symptoms among older adults. They analyzed data from 5,146 older adults participating in the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing. Participants provided data before the COVID-19...
MENTAL HEALTH
KUTV

Check Your Health: COVID-19 booster doses

KUTV — Vaccines are a safe and effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization, or death from COVID-19. It’s also important to get the recommended COVID-19 booster dose—in case the level of protection you have from the vaccine isn’t as strong over time—and to protect you against new strains of the virus, like Omicron.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: ‘Shocking’ Number Of Kids Going To Emergency Room For Mental Health Issues During Pandemic

(CBS4) — A “shocking” number of young Coloradans have been going to emergency rooms during the pandemic — for behavioral health crises and suicidal ideation. The chief medical officer at Children’s Hospital Colorado says preventing outbreaks and keeping schools open are critical to the physical and mental health of our children. Dr. David Brumbaugh said the hospital was seeing between 25 and 40 children each day, in late 2021, who were coming to the emergency departments with acute behavioral health crises. “We cannot forget the health and well being of our youngest Coloradans, you’re still vulnerable on so many different levels emotionally,...
COLORADO STATE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OBHealthy Conducts a Webinar to Emphasize the Importance of Preventive Medical Treatment during the Pandemic

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What do you expect to be different about your medical care this year? Expert physicians will respond to this question and other healthcare concerns webinar participants would like to discuss. It's an opportunity for you to join in and ask medical questions. You'll get a chance to gain insight about maintaining good health during the pandemic. The free OBHEALTHY Q&A Physician Health Network zoom webinar is set for Saturday, Jan 8, 1-3 pm ET. Click here to sign up early.
PUBLIC HEALTH
westernmassnews.com

Trinity Health doctor addresses future of the COVID-19 pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- COVID-19 cases are on the rise here in western Massachusetts and across the country, but health experts are predicting it is going to continue to get worse before it gets better. “We are likely still several weeks away from the peak. We do have difficult weeks...
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
beckershospitalreview.com

Lee Health to waive telehealth fee during COVID-19 influx

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health's telehealth services, which normally cost $49 per visit, are now being offered for free as the health system sees an increase in COVID-19 cases, Wink News reported Jan. 7. Wait times at urgent care facilities and emergency rooms have been reported to be hours long...
FORT MYERS, FL
theedgemarkets.com

Preventing COVID-19, the natural way

The current Covid-19 pandemic has not only taught people to understand the various types of sanitizer available in the market but has also created awareness among many the importance of our indoor air quality to reduce risk of infections. The market has been flooded with large amount of sanitizing agents...
RETAIL

