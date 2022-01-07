Maintaining your health during the COVID-19 pandemic with preventative scans

CINCINNATI — Imagine seeing flowers or chocolate and smelling gasoline or garbage instead!. More covid patients are reporting smelling awful odors as they continue to recover. "The virus that causes COVID-19 seems to have a predilection for infecting the cells that live near the smell nerves and subsequently causing...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Department of Health (DOH) offers free COVID-19 testing on O’ahu during through Jan. 15. Blaisdell Arena from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Sunday to Friday. Carpenters Training Center in Kapolei from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Monday through Friday starting Jan....
The pandemic is taking its toll on kids in more ways than one. Doctors are calling mental health in our children a second pandemic. Sister station KOAT spoke to a pediatrician about the strain COVID-19 has put on our children. Dr. Alex Cvijanovich is the president of the New Mexico...
(HealthDay)—Among older individuals, hip fracture surgery volumes were generally lower during the COVID-19 pandemic than two years earlier until the COVID-19 vaccine became available, according to a research letter published online Dec. 30 in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Kanu Okike, M.D., M.P.H., from Kaiser Permanente in...
The Oklahoma State Department of Health said more than half the population is fully vaccinated. Leaders in the medical field said that's a milestone in the fight against COVID-19. Health experts told News On 6 eventually, like the common cold, COVID-19 case surges could be more seasonal; that is, they would increase during the winter and decrease during the summer.
Children and youth with more screen time had increased risk for poor mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to results of a longitudinal cohort study conducted in Canada and published in JAMA Network Open. “Research by our group provided evidence that stress due to social isolation was associated with...
The FDA has cleared the way for a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12-15. Many parents are ready to get their kids immunized but some still have questions and concerns. Dr. Kumar provides some insight.
Many of us have seen the TV show Hoarders, or heard about a neighbor or relative who is hoarding behind closed doors. Perhaps you personally struggle with hoarding and find the notion of parting with your acquired possessions difficult or impossible. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many individuals have been isolated, processing grief and wading through uncertainty. For those managing a hoarding disorder, times like these are a significant trigger.
Many adolescents and young adults diagnosed with cancer are experiencing high psychological distress during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study published in Psycho-Oncology. For the study, 805 individuals in Canada who were diagnosed with cancer between 15 and 39 years of age completed an online survey. High psychological distress...
In a new study from University College London, researchers found during the COVID-19 pandemic, there was an increase in the prevalence of clinically significant depressive symptoms among older adults. They analyzed data from 5,146 older adults participating in the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing. Participants provided data before the COVID-19...
KUTV — Vaccines are a safe and effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization, or death from COVID-19. It’s also important to get the recommended COVID-19 booster dose—in case the level of protection you have from the vaccine isn’t as strong over time—and to protect you against new strains of the virus, like Omicron.
This NHTSA Research Note updates traffic safety behavioral research findings during the COVID-19 public health emergency through the first half of the 2021 calendar year. Findings suggest an increase is risky driving behavior for this period.
(CBS4) — A “shocking” number of young Coloradans have been going to emergency rooms during the pandemic — for behavioral health crises and suicidal ideation. The chief medical officer at Children’s Hospital Colorado says preventing outbreaks and keeping schools open are critical to the physical and mental health of our children.
Dr. David Brumbaugh said the hospital was seeing between 25 and 40 children each day, in late 2021, who were coming to the emergency departments with acute behavioral health crises.
“We cannot forget the health and well being of our youngest Coloradans, you’re still vulnerable on so many different levels emotionally,...
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What do you expect to be different about your medical care this year? Expert physicians will respond to this question and other healthcare concerns webinar participants would like to discuss. It's an opportunity for you to join in and ask medical questions. You'll get a chance to gain insight about maintaining good health during the pandemic. The free OBHEALTHY Q&A Physician Health Network zoom webinar is set for Saturday, Jan 8, 1-3 pm ET. Click here to sign up early.
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- COVID-19 cases are on the rise here in western Massachusetts and across the country, but health experts are predicting it is going to continue to get worse before it gets better. “We are likely still several weeks away from the peak. We do have difficult weeks...
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- WENY News is looking deeper into the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and how our mental health is affected, especially around the holiday season. With the holidays now just behind us and the New Year at our doorstep, it can be a challenging time to...
Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health's telehealth services, which normally cost $49 per visit, are now being offered for free as the health system sees an increase in COVID-19 cases, Wink News reported Jan. 7. Wait times at urgent care facilities and emergency rooms have been reported to be hours long...
The current Covid-19 pandemic has not only taught people to understand the various types of sanitizer available in the market but has also created awareness among many the importance of our indoor air quality to reduce risk of infections. The market has been flooded with large amount of sanitizing agents...
