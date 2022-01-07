Maintaining your health during the COVID-19 pandemic with preventative scans

(CBS4) — A “shocking” number of young Coloradans have been going to emergency rooms during the pandemic — for behavioral health crises and suicidal ideation. The chief medical officer at Children’s Hospital Colorado says preventing outbreaks and keeping schools open are critical to the physical and mental health of our children. Dr. David Brumbaugh said the hospital was seeing between 25 and 40 children each day, in late 2021, who were coming to the emergency departments with acute behavioral health crises. “We cannot forget the health and well being of our youngest Coloradans, you’re still vulnerable on so many different levels emotionally,...

COLORADO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO