Mickey’s Keys to the Eagles game

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The Dallas Cowboys finish the regular season on Saturday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The game is an opportunity for the Cowboys to have a 12-win season for the first time since 2016 and only the fourth time in club history.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has his keys to victory in Philadelphia…just a week ahead of the playoffs.

