ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mickey’s Keys to the Eagles game

By Adam Bradshaw
ArkLaTexhomepage
ArkLaTexhomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s4D66_0dftnTcy00

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The Dallas Cowboys finish the regular season on Saturday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The game is an opportunity for the Cowboys to have a 12-win season for the first time since 2016 and only the fourth time in club history.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has his keys to victory in Philadelphia…just a week ahead of the playoffs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ArkLaTexHomepage.

Comments / 0

Related
ArkLaTexhomepage

Prescott throws 5 TD passes in Cowboys’ romp over Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Dak Prescott threw a career-high five touchdown passes against Philadelphia Eagles backups, Cedrick Wilson and Dalton Schultz each had two scoring catches and the Dallas Cowboys kept their slim hopes for a No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs alive with a 51-26 victory Saturday night. The Cowboys still had seeding to […]
NFL
ArkLaTexhomepage

Mickey: Cowboys defense steps up big

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – The Dallas Cowboys began the season all about the offense. In recent weeks, it has been Dan Quinn’s defense that has taken the lead and driven the team to victory. Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has a look at why the Cowboys are enjoying a much improved season that has […]
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Surprised By What Tom Brady Admitted

Are the Philadelphia Eagles the “toughest” team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have faced during the 2021 NFL season?. According to Tom Brady, they are. Well, that’s what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback is saying, anyway. The Buccaneers are set to face the Eagles in the opening round of the NFL’s playoffs next weekend.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Cowboys#American Football#Silver Star Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Eagles Wide Receiver Makes Embarrassing Mistake

Until the arrival of rookie DeVonta Smith, the Philadelphia Eagles really struggled to find dynamic receivers. On Saturday night, a former second round pick of Philly’s dropped a gimme touchdown that would’ve brought the team within one score of the Cowboys. “We’re watching some bad football,” remarked Jon...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys Game Day News: Diggs, Wilson, Kearse, Pollard stay home; time for rookie DBs to step up

The regular-season finale often amounts to a de facto playoff game, with a postseason berth riding on the outcome of a divisional grudge match. The Cowboys’ 2021 closer Saturday night could, however, resemble a glorified preseason contest. The team announced several starters would stay behind in Dallas with either illness or injury, and that’s not even counting the COVID absences. Fans can instead expect to get the kind of extended look at little-used depth players that’s normally limited to August, with three rookies set to log serious snaps in the secondary.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Carson Wentz melts down against Jaguars to help Eagles get a better draft pick

The Indianapolis Colts entered Week 18 with a very simple playoff clinching scenario: beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. All they had to do was beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team with the worst record in the NFL. The team that lost by 40 points last weekend. The team that was 15.5-point...
NFL
CBS Philly

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Not Taking Playoff Matchup Against Eagles Lightly: ‘We’re Playing A Team That’s Very Talented’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  The Eagles will face the defending Super Bowl champs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in the first round of the NFL playoffs this weekend. It will be quarterback Jalen Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni’s first playoff appearance — but veteran quarterback Tom Brady isn’t taking the Birds for granted. “We’re going to have to play our best game of the year. Our toughest opponent all year. You know, we’re playing a team that’s very talented. They didn’t make it to this point for no reason. We got to do everything we can to get the win. This is a football team that’s been playing really well. Been very healthy, good on offense. Good on defense. Good front. It’s going to be a very tough game,” Brady said. The Eagles finished the regular season with a 9-8 record. The Eagles-Buccaneers game is set for 1 p.m. Sunday in Tampa Bay.
NFL
CBS Philly

Eagles Fans React To Former QB Carson Wentz, Colts Missing Playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles’ playoff run starts this weekend in Tampa Bay — but do you know what former player will be watching the playoffs from his couch? Carson Wentz. Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts fell short of making the NFL playoffs. The Colts controlled their own playoff destiny but couldn’t pull out a win over the last two weeks. They finished the season with a 26-11 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars — who finished the season with a 3-14 record. Ouch. Eagles fans didn’t waste any time letting Wentz know how they felt. “The Eagles made the playoffs AND have three...
NFL
ArkLaTexhomepage

ArkLaTexhomepage

427
Followers
212
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

KTAL NBC 6 and ArkLaTexHomepage.com is your source for local news that matters. ArkLaTexhomepage.com brings you coverage on topics and issues that impact your community, from severe weather and safety matters to local events and sports coverage.

 https://arklatexhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy