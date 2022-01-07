Mickey’s Keys to the Eagles game
FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The Dallas Cowboys finish the regular season on Saturday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The game is an opportunity for the Cowboys to have a 12-win season for the first time since 2016 and only the fourth time in club history.
Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has his keys to victory in Philadelphia…just a week ahead of the playoffs.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ArkLaTexHomepage.
Comments / 0