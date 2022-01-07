ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Metro looking for driver of car that threw fireworks on the Strip

By Mitch Kelly
News Talk 840 KXNT
News Talk 840 KXNT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DQzMm_0dftnP6400

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - LVMPD detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect who threw a firework from a car onto a public sidewalk, injuring two bystanders.

The incidents happened Monday night near Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo. The suspect’s vehicle was traveling on the Strip when the firework was thrown from the vehicle. Two victims who were standing on the sidewalk sustained non-life-threatening burn injuries.

In a separate incident that night, the same vehicle was captured on surveillance video near the Strip and Harmon throwing a firework at an orange, newer-model Chevrolet Corvette.

The suspect vehicle is a white Ford Mustang with blue or purple racing stripes and a “Ford” graphic across the windshield.

Anyone who recognizes this vehicle or has any information about these incidents is urged to contact the LVMPD at 702-828-7777. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News Talk 840 KXNT

Driver arrested in fatal east-side hit and run

Metro Police have made an arrest of a driver who was being sought in a fatal hit and run that occurred on the Valley’s far east side early Tuesday. It happened just after 5:30am on Charleston west of Hollywood.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firework#Accident#Metro
News Talk 840 KXNT

News Talk 840 KXNT

Las Vegas, NV
327
Followers
144
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

News & Talk 840 AM covers Las Vegas with news and talk, bringing Live and Local coverage all day of all Las Vegas's favorite teams.

 https://www.audacy.com/kxnt

Comments / 0

Community Policy