Metro looking for driver of car that threw fireworks on the Strip

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - LVMPD detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect who threw a firework from a car onto a public sidewalk, injuring two bystanders.

The incidents happened Monday night near Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo. The suspect’s vehicle was traveling on the Strip when the firework was thrown from the vehicle. Two victims who were standing on the sidewalk sustained non-life-threatening burn injuries.

In a separate incident that night, the same vehicle was captured on surveillance video near the Strip and Harmon throwing a firework at an orange, newer-model Chevrolet Corvette.

The suspect vehicle is a white Ford Mustang with blue or purple racing stripes and a “Ford” graphic across the windshield.

Anyone who recognizes this vehicle or has any information about these incidents is urged to contact the LVMPD at 702-828-7777. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.