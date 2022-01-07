KBI: Highland man arrested for child abuse

A Highland man was arrested Thursday night after an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Highland Police Department and the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, Jan. 6, at approximately 11:15 p.m., KBI agents, along with the Highland Police Department and the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Seth Ramsey, 19, for two counts of abuse of a child, aggravated battery, and aggravated endangering a child. The crimes allege Ramsey physically abused his 2-month-old daughter.

Following the arrest, Ramsey was booked into the Doniphan County Jail.

The case began on Jan. 2, when a family member noticed the infant was having trouble breathing and sought help for her at Hiawatha Community Hospital. Due to the severity of the infant’s injuries, medical staff contacted police and transferred her to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

On Jan. 4 at around 9:00 a.m., the Highland Police Department requested KBI assistance with the investigation. Also on Jan. 4, search warrants were executed at the infant’s residence at 307 N. Carolina, Apt. 7, in Highland, and for her parents’ cellular phones.

The infant was treated and released from Children’s Mercy Hospital and is currently recovering from her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and formal charges are pending.