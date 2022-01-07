ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nickerson, KS

KDHE: Boil Water Advisory issued for Nickerson

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ajhi3_0dftn8QC00

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Nickerson public water supply system, located in Reno County. This advisory is not related to Covid-19.

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

-  If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
-  Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
-  Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
-  Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
-  Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. -  Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The advisory took effect on January 7, 2022 and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. KDHE issued the advisory because of a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Regardless of whether the public water supplier or Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced a boil water advisory, only KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Home Covid-19 tests must be paid for by health insurers starting Saturday

(CNN) — Health insurers must cover the cost of home Covid-19 tests starting January 15, the US Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday. The new requirement means that most consumers with private health insurance can buy at-home tests online or in stores and have them paid for at the time of purchase or get reimbursed by submitting a claim to their insurer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Chicago schools to reopen after teachers agree to end COVID-19 walkout

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Public Schools, the third-largest U.S. education district, will resume in-person classes on Wednesday after a union backed ending a walkout over COVID-19 fears in an agreement it said would boost safeguards. Teachers began their action last week, idling some 340,000 students, following a union vote...
EDUCATION
The Hill

US looks to ward off Ukraine conflict in talks with Russia

High-stakes talks between the U.S. and Russia failed to yield a breakthrough Monday as the Biden administration tries to ward off an invasion of Ukraine. Washington rejected demands from Moscow that NATO cease expansion and that Ukraine not be allowed to join the alliance. “We will not allow anyone to...
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

Bob Saget was found in bed by hotel security after his family was unable to get a hold of him, incident report says

Actor and comedian Bob Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65, was discovered in bed in his Orlando hotel room after his family said they had not heard from him, according to an incident report released Monday by the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The chief medical examiner said an autopsy was conducted Monday, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Reno County, KS
Health
City
Nickerson, KS
County
Reno County, KS
Local
Kansas Health
Reno County, KS
Government
The Associated Press

Australia and Serbia leaders discuss Novak Djokovic’s visa

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The prime ministers of Australia and Serbia on Tuesday discussed Novak Djokovic’s precarious visa after the top-ranked Serbian tennis star won a court battle to compete in the Australian Open but still faces the threat of deportation because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. The deportation drama has polarized opinions and elicited strong support for the 20-time Grand Slam winner in his native Serbia.
TENNIS
NBC News

Trump wants the Jan. 6 suits against him dismissed. Why he's on shaky ground.

Former President Donald J. Trump has thus far evaded a full reckoning for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021. That may soon change. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta heard an oral argument on Trump’s motions to dismiss three lawsuits alleging that he engaged in a conspiracy to violently disrupt Congress’s certification of the 2020 presidential election on that day. Based on our experience litigating complex conspiracy cases, we think that Mehta should deny Trump’s motions to dismiss and allow these cases to proceed.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Water Systems#Tap Water#Drinking Water#Water Supply#Kdhe#Boil Water Advisory
CBS News

Bob Saget, comedian and "Full House" star, has died at 65

Bob Saget, the comedian best known for his role as Danny Tanner on "Full House" has died, the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida confirmed. He was 65. The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted that deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes about an "unresponsive man in a hotel room." The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced dead on the scene, the sheriff's office said.
CELEBRITIES
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
721
Followers
604
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy