Just in time for spring!

I'm a 5'6", 130 lbs, 44 year old woman. The navy body fat calculator said 29%, which I find highly unlikely. I'm happy with my weight but I'd like to put on some visible muscle. I also have a connective tissue disorder that makes my doctors a little hesitant to let me lift really heavy. I've been using some of Garmin's full-body workouts, but I'd like to get on more of an established program and I know I've seen Strong Curves mentioned on here quite a bit. Thing is, I don't have access to a barbell, only adjustable dumbbells (bar and plates, not the selectawhatever kind), and that's not likely to change in the next couple of years at least. They go up quite a bit heavier than I can currently manage, so lots of room to grow. Can the program realistically be adapted? Asking about this program specifically because I was at the bookstore yesterday and they have it, but it was shrink-wrapped so I couldn't flip through it. Thoughts? Or is there another program that would be more suitable? The most I can manage is 3 sessions a week, 2 of which have to max out at half an hour.

WORKOUTS ・ 1 DAY AGO