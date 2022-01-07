ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just in time for spring!

Thank you for creating an accountability venue...

Sharing my experience and network!

After 6+ years of trying to lose weight, the last 2 years was when I really made a big impact, losing over 20kg and halved my body fat. As part of my 2022 goals, I want to share my experience with anyone interested - my tips, tricks, meals, workouts, highs and lows.
WORKOUTS
Back at it again... This time with a vengeance!

I've done this a few times before but I let myself fall off track because of mental health issues. I also kept struggling with finding a happy balance of being able to see friends and not obsess over caloric intake while being out and about. I KNOW I'm finally at a place where I can kick butt at this and reach my goals. I have 100+ pounds to lose and I am determined to get there but having a support group along the way of like-minded people would be awesome. I will be doing all of my workouts at home because even though I'm vaccinated, I'm still only going out when I absolutely have to do so.
A new, more gentle and positive beginning.

I fell into binge eating to alleviate boredom, stress and depression during the pandemic which after losing 13 kg's in 2019 I ate my way back up to my starting weight. Now I'm working on a goal to reign in my binge eating, lose the weight again and shake off a general pre-vaccine lethargy.
Motivation

Hey all, I'm looking for friends for motivation and tips to lose some weight! I've been really struggling staying on track and weight loss is getting harder than ever. Motivation is a sucker-bet; it always fades and resurfaces on it's own. This is true for everyone. Instead, focus on self...
Let's do this!

Hi I’m 58 felt great until I hurt my back after running feeling I was getting fitter it set me back put the pounds on and started eating rubbish, so my backs repaired my fitness journey starts again! I love the.outdoors and training but I want to eat better and watch how much I’m eating and what benefits it will be to me.
It's day 1… will I make it?

It’s 8:24 AM… day 1… lost 150 pounds, gained 58- last night as I strolled through TikTok I gained a TRILLION dose of motivation. Set up my old MFP account, adjusted my goals… and prayed I will start today… so here it is… day 1. I will log EVERYTHING. Come with me in hopes I will succeed… I need to do this… GOAL IS -58! I did it before, I know it’s in there.. I can do it… I know I can…
Lets do this again

I know if my life is too chaotic then I have problems with eating healthily and not snacking too much. Since August I've been sitting on packed boxes, living in furnished rooms, quitting a new job in another country before starting and moving to yet another town for another job. Also was sick for about 4 weeks during this time. Finally my flat is pretty much ready and I've gotten into my job, and now I have to take care of myself again.
Staying Within Calorie Limit on LONG days?

I work in Corrections and we work long, sometimes VERY long days at my department. My typical shift is 12 hours, and sometimes that turns into 16 with hardly any notice. I have an hour long commute, and I usually wake up even earlier to go to the gym. I'm...
Back Again

Hi Im on MFP for years coming and going! Im back again inspired by my 18 yr old son he is gaining weight for body building!. So now I find myself at 53 in the gum working out with 2 of my sons and having a ball!. Ive gained back...
Daily Calories

Hi all, this my first week starting my journey. I’ve imputed all my meals and exercise but still have 569 calories left for the day. I’m confused and would appreciate any feedback. cwolfman13 Posts: 40,035 Member. Your calorie goal goes up when exercise is logged because exercise isn't...
newly retired, out of shape,patience and control!

I am not new to weight loss/gains. I have approximately 30 lbs to lose but would be happy with a 20 lb loss. age 61, retired. I have done nutrisystem and WW with success both times. I know how to eat right, I tend to go a while doing well and then get out of control. Cooking bad things. My husband is supportive either way but likes my cooking as much as I do. lol.
Footwear News

8 Benefits of Outdoor Exercise That Will Revolutionize Your Fitness Routine

By now, you are more than aware of the benefits of exercise—the energy boost, the better sleep, the help fighting off certain health conditions. But what you may not realize is where you decide to exercise can completely revolutionize your fitness routine. Seriously. Don’t worry, we aren’t talking about frequenting a trendy new gym or shelling out hundreds on the next SoulCycle competitor. To find one of the best workout spots in your area, you just have to look outside your window. Exercising outdoors comes with a host of scientifically-proven benefits, challenging your mind and body in equal measure. And let’s not...
I'm lost...

I'm sitting here after eating myself to the point of sickness for the past 2 days while wearing my "fat pants" that somehow also got too tight. I want to get out of this rut, and I figure my brain should focus on one thing, and take it one day at a time. But what do I focus on? I'm staring at all these apps, podcasts, meditations, charts, journals, blogs, trackers, and now again, mfp. I'm feeling overwhelmed. What do you think?
strong curves - adaptable?

I'm a 5'6", 130 lbs, 44 year old woman. The navy body fat calculator said 29%, which I find highly unlikely. I'm happy with my weight but I'd like to put on some visible muscle. I also have a connective tissue disorder that makes my doctors a little hesitant to let me lift really heavy. I've been using some of Garmin's full-body workouts, but I'd like to get on more of an established program and I know I've seen Strong Curves mentioned on here quite a bit. Thing is, I don't have access to a barbell, only adjustable dumbbells (bar and plates, not the selectawhatever kind), and that's not likely to change in the next couple of years at least. They go up quite a bit heavier than I can currently manage, so lots of room to grow. Can the program realistically be adapted? Asking about this program specifically because I was at the bookstore yesterday and they have it, but it was shrink-wrapped so I couldn't flip through it. Thoughts? Or is there another program that would be more suitable? The most I can manage is 3 sessions a week, 2 of which have to max out at half an hour.
