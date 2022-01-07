ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Form 4 Koppers Holdings Inc. For: Jan 05 Filed by: Sullivan James A.

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 AAON, INC. For: Jan 06 Filed by: ASBJORNSON NORMAN H

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 RENN Fund, Inc. For: Jan 07 Filed by: STAHL MURRAY

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP For: Jan 07 Filed by: Truex Ronald

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Each Phontom stock unit exersises into 1 share of Common Stock. 2. Phantom stock is exercisable after the directors' retirement...
LAKELAND, FL
StreetInsider.com

Form 4/A HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA For: Dec 23 Filed by: Fuller Lynn Heitz

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Koppers Holdings Inc#Form 4#Stock Options#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Company
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B3 ENERGY FOCUS, INC/DE

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) Pursuant to this prospectus, the selling stockholders identified herein are offering on a resale basis an aggregate of 2,556,826 shares of our common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, or common stock, of which (i) 1,193,185 shares are issued and outstanding, (ii) 85,228 shares are issuable upon exercise of pre-funded warrants, or the Pre-Funded Warrants, each exercisable into one share of common stock at a price per share of $0.0001, without expiration, and (iii) 1,278,413 shares are issuable upon exercise of common warrants, or the Common Warrants, each exercisable into one share of common stock at a price per share of $3.52, expiring on December 16, 2026. We refer to the Pre-Funded Warrants and the Common Warrants, collectively, as the Warrants. The outstanding shares of common stock and the Warrants were issued to the selling stockholders in connection with a private placement we completed on December 16, 2021, or the Private Placement. We will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale by the selling stockholders of the common stock. Upon any exercise of the Warrants by payment of cash, however, we will receive the exercise price of the Warrants.
DELAWARE STATE
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Crestwood Equity Partner For: Jan 06 Filed by: Halpin Robert Thornbury III

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Includes restricted...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 INTELLINETICS, INC. For: Jan 06 Filed by: Pibouin Sophie

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Granted in exchange for director services to the Company, in accordance with the Company's director compensation policy. /s/ Sophie Pibouin...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 QUANTUM CORP /DE/ For: Jan 07 Filed by: DODSON J MICHAEL

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Represents the...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, For: Jan 06 Filed by: Olinger Margaret

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 ONE STOP SYSTEMS, INC. For: Jan 06 Filed by: POTASHNER KENNETH F

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Includes 8,666...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES For: Jan 07 Filed by: Jackson Denise L

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4/A Hyperfine, Inc. For: Dec 23 Filed by: Wolterman Dan

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Consists of restricted stock units ("RSUs"). Each RSU represents the right to receive one share of common stock upon vesting....
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 3 ENZO BIOCHEM INC For: Jan 03 Filed by: Radoff Bradley Louis

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 1. The shares of Common Stock are directly held by The Radoff Family Foundation (the "Radoff Foundation"). Mr. Radoff is a director of the Radoff Foundation and may be deemed to beneficially own the shares of Common Stock held by the Radoff Foundation. Mr. Radoff disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 3 SPRUCE BIOSCIENCES, INC. For: Jan 01 Filed by: Szwarcberg Javier B.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 1. The shares subject to the stock option vest over a four-year period commencing January 3, 2022, with 1/4th of the shares vesting on January 3, 2023 and 1/36th of the remaining shares vesting on a monthly basis, subject to Reporting Person's Continuous Service (as defined in the Issuer's 2020 Equity Incentive Plan). The option was granted on January 3, 2022.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 PACIFIC HEALTH CARE ORGA For: Jan 06 Filed by: KUBOTA TOM

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 HERSHEY CO For: Jan 07 Filed by: Arway Pamela M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 AVNET INC For: Jan 07 Filed by: GALLAGHER PHILIP R

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Surrendered shares to pay taxes applicable to the issuance of shares upon the vesting of Restricted Stock Units. 2. Includes...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4/A Dutch Bros Inc. For: Sep 17 Filed by: Ricci Joth

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 FIRST MERCHANTS CORP For: Jan 06 Filed by: FLUHLER STEPHAN

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 DIGITAL ALLY INC For: Jan 05 Filed by: Han Peng

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy