Form 4 Koppers Holdings Inc. For: Jan 05 Filed by: Sullivan James A.

Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) Pursuant to this prospectus, the selling stockholders identified herein are offering on a resale basis an aggregate of 2,556,826 shares of our common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, or common stock, of which (i) 1,193,185 shares are issued and outstanding, (ii) 85,228 shares are issuable upon exercise of pre-funded warrants, or the Pre-Funded Warrants, each exercisable into one share of common stock at a price per share of $0.0001, without expiration, and (iii) 1,278,413 shares are issuable upon exercise of common warrants, or the Common Warrants, each exercisable into one share of common stock at a price per share of $3.52, expiring on December 16, 2026. We refer to the Pre-Funded Warrants and the Common Warrants, collectively, as the Warrants. The outstanding shares of common stock and the Warrants were issued to the selling stockholders in connection with a private placement we completed on December 16, 2021, or the Private Placement. We will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale by the selling stockholders of the common stock. Upon any exercise of the Warrants by payment of cash, however, we will receive the exercise price of the Warrants.

