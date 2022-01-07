ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Form 4 Civeo Corp For: Jan 05 Filed by: Torgerson Lance

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Form 4 LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP For: Jan 07 Filed by: Truex Ronald

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Each Phontom stock unit exersises into 1 share of Common Stock. 2. Phantom stock is exercisable after the directors' retirement...
LAKELAND, FL
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 AAON, INC. For: Jan 06 Filed by: ASBJORNSON NORMAN H

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 OLD NATIONAL BANCORP For: Dec 15 Filed by: GOEBEL ANDREW E

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 2. HELD WITH A BROKER - DARLENE GOEBEL IRA (SPOUSE). 3. HELD IN AN MPP ACCT WITH A BROKER. 4. HELD...
POLITICS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4/A HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA For: Dec 23 Filed by: Fuller Lynn Heitz

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 RENN Fund, Inc. For: Jan 07 Filed by: STAHL MURRAY

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B3 ENERGY FOCUS, INC/DE

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) Pursuant to this prospectus, the selling stockholders identified herein are offering on a resale basis an aggregate of 2,556,826 shares of our common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, or common stock, of which (i) 1,193,185 shares are issued and outstanding, (ii) 85,228 shares are issuable upon exercise of pre-funded warrants, or the Pre-Funded Warrants, each exercisable into one share of common stock at a price per share of $0.0001, without expiration, and (iii) 1,278,413 shares are issuable upon exercise of common warrants, or the Common Warrants, each exercisable into one share of common stock at a price per share of $3.52, expiring on December 16, 2026. We refer to the Pre-Funded Warrants and the Common Warrants, collectively, as the Warrants. The outstanding shares of common stock and the Warrants were issued to the selling stockholders in connection with a private placement we completed on December 16, 2021, or the Private Placement. We will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale by the selling stockholders of the common stock. Upon any exercise of the Warrants by payment of cash, however, we will receive the exercise price of the Warrants.
DELAWARE STATE
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 QUANTUM CORP /DE/ For: Jan 07 Filed by: DODSON J MICHAEL

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Represents the...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 INTELLINETICS, INC. For: Jan 06 Filed by: Pibouin Sophie

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Granted in exchange for director services to the Company, in accordance with the Company's director compensation policy. /s/ Sophie Pibouin...
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 ONE STOP SYSTEMS, INC. For: Jan 06 Filed by: POTASHNER KENNETH F

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Includes 8,666...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES For: Jan 07 Filed by: Jackson Denise L

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, For: Jan 06 Filed by: Olinger Margaret

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Crestwood Equity Partner For: Jan 06 Filed by: Halpin Robert Thornbury III

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Includes restricted...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4/A Hyperfine, Inc. For: Dec 23 Filed by: Wolterman Dan

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Consists of restricted stock units ("RSUs"). Each RSU represents the right to receive one share of common stock upon vesting....
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K EXACT SCIENCES CORP For: Jan 10

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. We have acted as counsel to Exact Sciences Corporation, a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), in connection with the prospectus supplement (the “Prospectus Supplement”) to the Registration Statement on Form S-3 filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 1, 2020 (File No. 333-238845) (the “Registration Statement”) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), with respect to the resale from time to time by the selling stockholders listed in the Prospectus Supplement under the heading “Selling Stockholders” and any additional selling stockholders who will be identified in one or more future prospectus supplements (the “Selling Stockholders”), as detailed in the Prospectus Supplement, of up to 1,070,410 shares (the “Shares”) of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share (“Common Stock”). The Shares offered under the Prospectus Supplement were issued to the Selling Stockholders in connection with the Company’s acquisition of PreventionGenetics, LLC, a Wisconsin limited liability company (“PreventionGenetics”), pursuant to that certain Merger Agreement, dated as of December 21, 2021 (the “Merger Agreement”).
DELAWARE STATE
StreetInsider.com

Form 3 ENZO BIOCHEM INC For: Jan 03 Filed by: Radoff Bradley Louis

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 1. The shares of Common Stock are directly held by The Radoff Family Foundation (the "Radoff Foundation"). Mr. Radoff is a director of the Radoff Foundation and may be deemed to beneficially own the shares of Common Stock held by the Radoff Foundation. Mr. Radoff disclaims beneficial ownership of such shares except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP For: Jan 10

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. OrthoPediatrics Announces Preliminary Unaudited Revenue for the Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2021. WARSAW, Indiana, January 10, 2022— OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K MorphoSys AG For: Jan 10

FORM 6-K REPORT OF A FOREIGN ISSUER. _______________Commission File Number 1-38455_______. (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐. Indicate by check mark whether the...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 RARE ELEMENT RESOURCES For: Jan 05 Filed by: Schlauch Paul John

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. The option...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 DIGITAL ALLY INC For: Jan 05 Filed by: Han Peng

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 ACUITY BRANDS INC For: Jan 05 Filed by: ROBINSON RAY M

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Restricted Stock Award (RSA) issued pursuant to the Issuer's Amended and Restated 2012 Omnibus Stock Incentive Compensation Plan (as approved...
MARKETS

