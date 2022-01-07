Cayuga County Health Dept: New Guidance for COVID-19 Isolation and Quarantine

Schuyler County is in receipt of home (rapid) test kits and will distribute them throughout the community next week. According to County Administrator Fonda Chronis, “The state has sent COVID test kits to all counties so that we can get them out to residents. Schuyler’s Office of Emergency Management has coordinated with community stakeholders to distribute these tests as widely as possible. They’ve worked hard to make sure these tests are conveniently available to as many of our residents as possible. I only wish we had more to give out.”

