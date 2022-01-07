Pacers' Torrey Craig enters health protocols

It’s been pretty quiet on the Domantas Sabonis front lately. Back on Dec. 7, the Athletic’s Shams Charania and Bob Kravitz reported that the Pacers were “receptive in trade dialogue with rival teams regarding multiple veteran players” on their roster, including Sabonis. A few days later, Charania added that the two-time All-Star is “expected to generate strong interest” around the league and will be “among the attractive players who could be available in a trade.”

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO