EATONVILLE, Wash. - On the morning she met her opponent for coffee, Sarah Cole walked in with a front-runner's confidence. To Cole, the school board seat in this rural red district about an hour outside of Seattle was all but hers. Educators and community leaders had endorsed her. She had name recognition from years in the Parent Teacher Association. And, besides, she was running against Ashley Sova, a home-schooling, anti-masking member of the far-right Three Percent movement.

EATONVILLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO