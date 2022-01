NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Doing more with less is the North Olmsted City Schools’ new plan, introduced last week to address financial and facility needs. A year after residents voted down an 8.5-mill operating levy, the district is planning to return to the ballot May 3 with a combined new-money issue that, if passed, will not only provide funds for operations, but also to construct a new PreK-5 building at the current Pine Elementary School site.

NORTH OLMSTED, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO