Monroe Township, NJ

No. 9 St. John Vianney over Monroe: Boys ice hockey recap

By Marc Narducci
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Jack Allen and Mike Reed each had two goals and three assists as No. 9 St. John Vianney defeated Monroe, 8-1 at the Jersey Shore Arena in Wall Township. Nick...

Passaic Valley over Clifton - Boys ice hockey recap

Ryan Kratz recorded a natural hat trick in the second period to spark Passaic Valley to a 4-0 win over Clifton at Montclair State. Passaic Valley jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first period on a goal by Jonathan Montana. Kratz then provided more than enough insurance and increased his season total to 12 goals.
CLIFTON, NJ
Bayonne over Old Bridge - Boys ice hockey recap

Junior Anthony O’Brien had two goals and an assist to lead Bayonne to a 4-1 win over Old Bridge at the Rick Korpi Arena in Bayonne. O’Brien scored the game’s first two goals in the first period. He now has a team-high 21 points on 17 goals and four assists.
BAYONNE, NJ
Westfield, NJ
No. 18 Marlboro over Howell - Boys basketball recap

Seniors Jack Seidler and Jon Spatola combined for 49 points, including 28 of 32 during the third quarter, for Marlboro, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 72-39 win against Howell in Marlboro. Marlboro (8-2) outscored Howell (4-3) by a 32-9 total in the third to balloon the...
HOWELL, NJ
Monmouth over St. Rose - Boys basketball recap

Monmouth used a 23-16 fourth quarter advantage to defeat St. Rose, 53-51 at Tinton Falls. Senior guard Aiden Denton scored a season-high 26 points to lead Monmouth. Denton is now averaging 14.2 points. Denton had three of Monmouth’s six three-point field goals. He also made seven free throws, one more...
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Boys hockey: No. 14 Morristown-Beard tops No. 13 Morris Knolls

Five players split the goals as Morristown-Beard, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated No. 13 Morris Knolls 9-4 on Monday at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Hollis Humphries, Andrew Low, Noah Jones and Dylan Strauss each had two for Morristown-Beard while Charlie Guida added a goal. After Morristown-Beard led...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
John Vianney
St. Joseph (Hamm.) over Hammonton - Boys basketball recap

Ja’son Prevard poured in a game-high 26 points to lead four players in double figures as St. Joseph (Hamm.) outlasted host Hammonton 71-65 in double overtime. The game was tied at 56 after regulation and 61 after the first OT before St. Joseph finally pulled away with a 10-4 run.
HAMMONTON, NJ
Gloucester Catholic over Clayton - Girls basketball recap

Gloucester Catholic got a quick start with a 24-4 first quarter advantage and a 38-11 halftime lead to defeat Clayton, 54-29 in Clayton. Junior Macie Nugent scored a season-high 23 points to lead Gloucester Catholic. Nugent is now averaging 11.6 points. Gloucester Catholic (6-2) also received 14 points from senior...
CLAYTON, NJ
Notre Dame over Robbinsville - Boys ice hockey recap (PHOTOS)

Drew Werthman scored twice for Notre Dame in its 3-0 win against Robbinsville at Mercer County Skating Center in West Windsor. Gavin Frith had the other goal for Notre Dame (5-2-1), his teammate in Will Celli produced two assists and Andrew Gasiewski, Trey Guire, Ty Watson and Darin Urstadt picked up one assist apiece. Cole Werthman delivered with 27 saves in the shutout.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Shore over Hightstown - Girls basketball recap (PHOTOS)

Rylee Drahos compiled 23 points for Shore in its 65-59 win against Hightstown in Hightstown. Reese Fiore (17) and Julia Iannuzzelli (11) also recorded double figures for Shore (4-4). Abby Misier supplied 22 points for Hightstown (5-4), which saw Kyla Glasser-Hyman and Isabella Benitez handle the secondary scoring with 16...
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
Delran over Moorestown - Girls basketball recap

Riley Ahrens netted 15 points for Delran in its 46-29 victory against Moorestown in Delran. Molly Frith and Kiersten Kennedy had seven points apiece for Delran (6-1). Ava Johnson and Faith Conaty scored six points each for Moorestown (1-5). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
DELRAN, NJ
Woodstown over Schalick - Boys basketball recap

Ben Woodruff knocked down four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 18 points as Woodstown rallied for a 52-50 win over Schalick in Pittsgrove. Woodstown trailed by a bucket entering the fourth quarter but outscored the hosts 18-14 in the final period to improve to 4-2. Max Webb and Jordan Carey...
WOODSTOWN, NJ
Paterson Charter over Hasbrouck Heights - Boys basketball recap

Asim Jones picked up 32 points, six rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block for Paterson Charter in its 82-32 win against Hasbrouck Heights in Paterson. Adrian Mouzone went for 14 points, eight boards, two steals and a dime for Paterson Charter (8-0). Jashair Rosa turned in 13 points, six rebounds, two dimes and two steals while Jamar Belfield contributed with 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and a swipe.
PATERSON, NJ
Montville over Roxbury - Boys basketball recap

Pat Ferrare lifted Montville with 20 points, one rebound, one assist and one steal in its 45-44 win against Roxbury in Succasunna. Danny Arena added to the victory for Montville (3-3) with 10 points, three boards, two dimes and a steal. Luke Schabel compiled 12 points, six assists and two...
MONTVILLE, NJ
Belleville defeats Nutley in OT - Boys basketball recap

Ethan Laquindanum scored 19 points while Richmond Casino accounted for 15 to help Belleville survive Nutley 55-54 in overtime in Nutley. Despite jumping out to an 11-point lead in the first quarter, Nutley (2-4) fought back and outscored Belleville 17-10 in the fourth to force overtime. However, Belleville (2-2) got the best in the extra period and escaped with the one-point win.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

