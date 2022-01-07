No. 9 St. John Vianney over Monroe: Boys ice hockey recap

Asim Jones picked up 32 points, six rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block for Paterson Charter in its 82-32 win against Hasbrouck Heights in Paterson. Adrian Mouzone went for 14 points, eight boards, two steals and a dime for Paterson Charter (8-0). Jashair Rosa turned in 13 points, six rebounds, two dimes and two steals while Jamar Belfield contributed with 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and a swipe.

PATERSON, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO