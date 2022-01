This is it folks. The last meaningless Chicago Bears game until next pre-season. I hope you whipped up your favorite snacks and already poured your favorite responsible beverages because you’re not going to walk away from this one. It’s Matt Nagy’s last game as the Bears head coach, and I for one can’t wait to see what he’s cooked up for us. I’m hoping for a touchdown pass to Andy Dalton, from Nagy himself disguised as Nick Foles.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO