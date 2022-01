Available Emergency Home Heating Aid Per Household Increases Up to 42 Percent to Help New Yorkers Avoid Heating Emergencies Amid Winter Fuel Price Spike. Governor Kathy Hochul announced a substantial year-over-year increase in available emergency home heating aid—with more than $90 million in federal funding available to help low- and middle-income New Yorkers avoid having their home heating disconnected or exhausting their heating source amid fuel price increases this winter. Administered by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, the Home Energy Assistance Program will begin accepting emergency benefit applications starting Monday, January 3, for those New Yorkers who have already used up their regular benefit and who are now facing a heating emergency.

