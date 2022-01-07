ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, GA

17-year-old wanted for domestic violence charges

By Ashlyn Williams
 3 days ago

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The Waynesboro Police Department is searching for 17-year-old Charles Larry Prather.

Prather is wanted for charges of domestic violence that include: aggravated assault strangulation FVA, interference with 911 call, battery FVA, cruelty to children 3rd degree FVA, battery FVA.

If you have any information, contact Chief Investigator Angela Collins at 706-554-8022.

