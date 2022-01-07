ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Wait time for Moderna COVID-19 booster shortened to 5 months

By Press Release
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IlCoq_0dfteTJ500
NCDHHS

RALEIGH — The FDA now authorizes and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends individuals who received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine get a booster dose after five months. This announcement from federal agencies comes just three days after the announcement of a shortened wait time for a booster from six months to five months for individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine.

Current recommendation for COVID-19 boosters is:

  • Those who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine should get a booster five months after their last dose.
  • Those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should get a booster two months after their initial dose.
  • Anyone ages 12 and older should receive a booster. The CDC also recommends a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 who have compromised immune systems.

Adults may receive any brand of the COVID-19 vaccine for their booster, while children 12 to 17 can only receive Pfizer. NCDHHS encourages individuals to speak with a doctor, nurse or pharmacist if they have questions about what booster is right for them.

Boosters are available anywhere COVID-19 vaccines are available. People do not need a doctor's note to get a booster shot. Individuals who want to receive a booster will need to know the dates of any past COVID-19 vaccinations as well as the vaccine brand they originally received. Paper vaccination cards are helpful but may not be necessary. At-home vaccination and free transportation may be available.

More information about COVID-19 vaccine boosters is available on NCDHHS’s website.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines in North Carolina or to find a vaccine location, visit MySpot.nc.gov or call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center for free at 888-675-4567.

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

COVID-19 boosters recommended for children ages 12 to 15, additional dose recommended for immunocompromised children ages 5 to 11

RALEIGH — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention yesterday announced it recommends the Pfizer COVID-19 booster for children ages 12 to 15 to further protect them from COVID-19. The CDC also recommends a third dose of Pfizer for children ages 5 to 11 who have compromised immune systems. In addition, the wait time for boosters for anyone who received Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations has been reduced from six months to five months. People who received two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine should receive their booster in six months. People who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should receive their booster two months after their vaccination.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Raleigh#Johnson Johnson#Ncdhhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
fox9.com

Can we trust rapid COVID-19 tests? Mayo doctor weighs in

(FOX 9) - Dr. Matthew Binnicker, Director of Clinical Virology at Mayo Clinic, answers some of our questions about COVID-19 testing:. Dr. Matthew Binnicker: I think the reliability depends – one, on the test, and two, on the circumstance. Not all rapid, antigen, at-home tests are created equally, so...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
branfordseven.com

Deadly 'Black Fungus' Disease Spotted in Americans With COVID-19

THURSDAY, Dec. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- It's a phenomenon first identified in India earlier this year: Patients who have or are recovering from COVID-19 who then contract a sometimes deadly fungal infection known as mucormycosis -- also known as "black fungus." Now, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
KevinMD.com

Why patients refuse the COVID-19 vaccination

The U.S. is progressively falling behind other countries when rated on the percent of the population that is vaccinated against COVID-19. I ask all my patients if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimate that 80 percent are vaccinated. The unvaccinated can be unscientifically categorized into three groups, highlighting three real but anonymous patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy