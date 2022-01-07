ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

FA Cup highlights: Man City cruise past Swindon to reach fourth round

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch highlights as Manchester City comfortably brush aside League Two Swindon Town to...

albuquerqueexpress.com

Manchester City defender Mendy charged with seventh rape

A court has heard that Benjamin Mendy, the Manchester City defender accused of six counts of rape, has been charged with a further offense. Former France international Mendy appeared at Chester Crown Court in the UK on Thursday, when the lifting of restrictions allowed the emergence of a further rape charge to be revealed against the 27-year-old.
The Independent

Police investigate racial abuse directed at Ashley Cole during FA Cup clash

Police are investigating allegations of racial abuse directed at former England star Ashley Cole during an FA Cup third round tie.Cole, who played for Arsenal and Chelsea during a lengthy top flight career, was part of the ITV broadcast team for the Swindon Town and Manchester City match.Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City eased past League Two Swindon 4-1 during Friday’s game at the County Ground.Swindon Town condemned the abuse, apologised to Cole and said the club was working with Wiltshire Police to bring those responsible to justice.CLUB STATEMENT | Swindon Town would like to issue the following statement in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rising Man City star Cole Palmer must be ready to seize chance – Rodolfo Borrell

Rodolfo Borrell has told “huge talent” Cole Palmer to stay patient and make the most of any opportunities he gets to play in star-studded Manchester City’s side after the teenager impressed during Friday’s FA Cup win over Swindon The 19-year-old finished with a goal and an assist to his name as Covid-hit City ran out comfortable 4-1 winners over the League Two Robins to book their place in the fourth round.Palmer’s first major contribution was to put City’s opening goal on a plate for Bernardo Silva before Gabriel Jesus capitalised on a defensive error to make it 2-0 just before...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Leicester City 4-1 Watford: FA Cup holders cruise into the fourth round thanks to goals by Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Marc Albrighton as Claudio Ranieri's return is ruined

The lights briefly went out on Leicester's first campaign as FA Cup holders but James Maddison shone brightly through the gloom to ensure their defence began with a victory. A combination of illness, injury and four men at the Africa Cup of Nations left Brendan Rodgers with only eight senior outfield players, with Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans and Timothy Castagne among a remarkable 17 unavailable for this tie against Watford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction: How will FA Cup fixture play out tonight?

The final fixture of the FA Cup third round weekend takes place tonight as Manchester United host Aston Villa at Old Trafford. The match sees Villa manager Steven Gerrard return to face old rivals United for the first time since leaving Liverpool in 2015. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnited will be looking for a response after interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten start came to an end following a 1-0 defeat to Wolves in the Premier League last week. Villa claimed a surprise 1-0 win at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen fire West Ham past Leeds in FA Cup

Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen piled more FA Cup misery on Leeds as West Ham marched into the fourth round.Lanzini’s first-half goal and Bowen’s late strike secured a 2-0 win for David Moyes’ side and condemned Leeds to a ninth third-round defeat in the last 12 seasons.It is now five years since the Whites have won an FA Cup match, and they rarely looked like bucking that sorry trend in a one-sided London Stadium encounter.Moyes named a strong Hammers side and they almost took the lead after just 10 minutes when Declan Rice’s cross from the byline was met with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Covid-hit Liverpool hoping Jurgen Klopp can return for Shrewsbury FA Cup clash

Liverpool assistant coach Peter Krawietz said Jurgen Klopp hopes to be back in the dug-out for Sunday’s home FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury.Krawietz also revealed an unnamed player had been recalled from his loan spell and was hoping to join a squad decimated by coronavirus, which had forced the club to shutdown first-team training earlier this week.When asked if Klopp would be back on the touchline after missing last Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw at Chelsea following a suspected positive Covid-19 test, Krawietz said: “We hope so of course.“He is well so far, he feels fine, but of course the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Dominic Hyam sends Coventry into FA Cup fourth round

Dominic Hyam fired Coventry to a 1-0 win over Wayne Rooney’s Derby in the third round of the FA Cup. The defender scored his first goal since May as the 1987 winners put themselves into the fourth-round draw with victory over their Championship rivals.
PREMIER LEAGUE

