ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

Employers, workers wait while Supreme Court deliberates vaccine mandates

By Tim Johnson
nonpareilonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the U.S. Supreme Court deliberates on whether employers and/or healthcare facilities can require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, state legislatures and employers await the outcome. Additionally, Iowa Rep. Jon Jacobsen, a Council Bluffs Republican, has announced plans to introduce a bill that bans employer vaccine mandates during...

nonpareilonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

California went from mandating vaccines to forcing COVID-positive health care employees to work

The California Department of Public Health issued new guidance allowing hospitals and health networks to force COVID-postive healthcare workers to continue working if they are asymptomatic. "The department is providing temporary flexibility to help hospitals and emergency services providers respond to an unprecedented surge and staffing shortages. Hospitals have to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TIME

The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

“There are three quarters of a million new [COVID] cases yesterday. . . [t]hat is 10 times as many as when OSHA put in this ruling. The hospitals are today, yesterday, full. . . . Can you ask us—is that what you are doing now—to stop this vaccination rule with nearly one million people, nearly three quarters of a million people, new cases every day?” This was the dramatic question asked on Friday by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer of Scott Keller, one of the attorneys seeking a stay of an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) promulgated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) in the case of National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor . This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa COVID-19 Vaccines
Council Bluffs, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Council Bluffs, IA
Local
Iowa Vaccines
NBC News

Supreme Court Covid vaccine mandate hearing exposes Biden administration overreach

The Biden administration has adopted several policies mandating vaccination against the Covid-19 virus. The administration’s desire to increase the vaccination rate is laudable. Vaccines are essential to limit the spread of the disease and especially to prevent severe disease, hospitalization and death — including against the new omicron variant. But the government must respect legal limits on its power.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Federal Court#The U S Supreme Court#Council Bluffs Republican#Medicare Medicaid#Chi Health Mercy Hospital#Methodist Health System
Fortune

The Supreme Court just signaled it could block Biden’s nationwide vaccine mandate

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The future of the Biden administration’s COVID vaccine and testing mandates appears to be in jeopardy following arguments before the Supreme Court on Friday, potentially doing away with nationwide workplace rules around COVID, and creating major uncertainty for companies across the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
FDA
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: Supreme Court Hears Challenges to Vaccine Mandate, FDA Shortens Wait for Moderna Booster

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. The latest tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 302,076,852 (up from 297,048,673 on Thursday) Total deaths worldwide: 5,478,004 (up from 5,463,317 on Thursday) Total cases in the United States:...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Journal Record

Gavel to Gavel: Employers should heed mandates as Supreme Court weighs constitutionality

On Friday, Jan. 7, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments about whether the Occupational Safety and Health Administration vaccine mandate, known as the Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard, is constitutional. The previously issued stay of the mandates was lifted by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Dec. 17 and is no longer in effect. This means the mandate is currently applicable until the Supreme Court rules otherwise.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Biden Is Trying to Disguise a General Vaccine Mandate As a Workplace Safety Measure

Last week Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's top infectious disease adviser, said the federal government should consider requiring that domestic air travelers be vaccinated against COVID-19. "When you make vaccinations a requirement," he explained, "that's another incentive to get more people vaccinated." Although requiring vaccination of airline passengers ostensibly would...
U.S. POLITICS
MarketRealist

When Will Biden's COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Take Effect?

In September 2021, the Biden administration proposed a new rule that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for large businesses. President Biden’s strict rule states that employers with 100 or more employees must implement a written policy that requires workers to become fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Anyone who isn't vaccinated has to get tested, at a minimum, once a week.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy