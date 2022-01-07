Woman, Child Killed In Crash On I-80/94 In Gary

BERKLEY (CBS) – A driver was killed early Sunday morning in Berkley when she slammed into a tractor-trailer while driving the wrong way. Massachusetts State Police said the driver of a Chevy Trailblazer, later identified as Sara Paulo, 40, of Somerset, was driving north on the southbound side of Route 24. An SUV driver was killed after slammed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Berkley. (WBZ-TV) Paulo crashed into the tractor-trailer and was declared dead on scene. The tractor-trailer was heavily damaged in the crash and its driver, a 35-year-old man from Santa Ana, California, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. It’s unclear why Paulo was driving in the wrong direction.

BERKLEY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO