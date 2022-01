Raymond Combs, Sr., was born on July 5, 1939 and passed from this life to his Heavenly home on December 26, 2021. He was the son of the late Thomas and Maude Combs of Clayhole, Breathitt County, Kentucky. He leaves behind his loving wife, Dena Dwelly Combs, along with his children and scores of loved ones.

MILLERSBURG, KY ・ 14 DAYS AGO