I-Team's Call For Action Helps Canton Man Get Aetna To Cover $15,000 Spinal Surgery

BOSTON (CBS) — With COVID cases setting records in many parts of the country, the demand for testing is off the charts. Boston health officials are looking to make it easier for anyone trying to get one. There were long lines at the Anna Cole Community Center testing site on Sunday, but heated tents made all the difference. The snow-covered tents were set up last week to help residents battle the elements while waiting in line. They had little heaters throughout it so it made waiting much more pleasant,” one person said. “The tents were perfect. It really made a big difference I...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO