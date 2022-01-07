ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-Team's Call For Action Helps Canton Man Get Aetna To Cover $15,000 Spinal Surgery

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Canton man struggled to get his...

boston.cbslocal.com

CBS Boston

Heaters, Tents Help Those Waiting In Long Lines For COVID Tests In Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (CBS) — With COVID cases setting records in many parts of the country, the demand for testing is off the charts. Boston health officials are looking to make it easier for anyone trying to get one. There were long lines at the Anna Cole Community Center testing site on Sunday, but heated tents made all the difference. The snow-covered tents were set up last week to help residents battle the elements while waiting in line. They had little heaters throughout it so it made waiting much more pleasant,” one person said. “The tents were perfect. It really made a big difference I...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Philly

Springfield Hospital Emergency Department Temporarily Closing Due To COVID Staff Shortages

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — In Delaware County, COVID-19 staff shortages are forcing Crozer Health to make major changes. Beginning Friday, Crozer Health will temporarily close the Springfield Hospital emergency department. Patients needing emergency care will be directed to nearby hospitals and urgent care centers. Crozer-Chester Medical Center has suspended an in-patient substance abuse program. Remaining staff will be temporarily allocated to Crozer’s other medical centers.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
CBS San Francisco

Patients Seeking Tests, COVID Relief Stressing SF Healthcare System

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco General Hospital continues to see a lot of traffic, but it’s not all sick patients. Many of the people showing up are those who just can’t find a test anywhere else. “My wife needs to get a test because she’s coughing and we think she has COVID,” said Arthur Penta, dropping his wife off at the hospital to wait for a test. It was a non-stop flow of people at SF General Monday, many of them getting desperate as other testing sites got overwhelmed or shut down. “Here, the line was around the block,” said Jaqueline...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Mail

Cancer sufferer who was told to 'grow up' and 'don't be a baby' when he took weekends off following 'traumatic' and 'brutal' treatment wins £40,000 for unfair dismissal

A cancer sufferer has won more than £40,000 after he was told by his boss 'don't be a baby' for saying he couldn't work weekends due to his illness. Steve Pointon was just 36 when he was first diagnosed with the disease and had to undergo a 'traumatic' and 'brutal' treatment regime while his managers continually complained about his performance.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Dr. Maulik Purohit, Associate Chief Medical Information Officer & Clinical Innovation Lead for Transformation at University Hospitals

This episode features Dr. Maulik Purohit, Associate Chief Medical Information Officer & Clinical Innovation Lead for Transformation at University Hospitals. Here, he discusses what he’s watching with artificial intelligence, how to use data to improve the healthcare industry, telehealth, and a lot more.
HEALTH SERVICES
wnns.com

Hospitals Urged To Postpone Non-Emergency Surgeries Amid COVID Surge

As the latest COVID surge sends more people to the hospital, Governor JB Pritzker and a leading state medical group are asking hospitals to postpone non-emergency surgeries to free up more bed space. Pritzker and the Illinois Health and Hospital Association say if a procedure can be postponed without causing...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

Minnesota sends in the National Guard to save desperate nursing homes: Hundreds are given 'rapid-fire' training to fix care staffing crisis as Covid surges

Minnesota has drafted in the National Guard to save the state's desperate nursing homes, crippled by staffing shortages and facing new pressures amid the rapid spread of the Omicron Covid variant. Some 400 troops without any prior nursing experience are going through rapid-fire training at community colleges before being sent...
