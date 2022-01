It’s all business, not personal, for 168-pound ace David Benavidez Jr., as it relates to his desire to fight the division’s unified kingpin Canelo Alvarez. The hard hitting super middleweight contender is ranked number one in the WBC and has said repeatedly for a while now that he has his crosshairs on Alvarez. The 25-year-old from Phoenix has been trying to regain his perch in the division after losing the WBC title twice for extracurricular reasons.

